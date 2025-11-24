BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) celebrates its 23rd anniversary with the unveiling of its first permanent Beijing campus. For the first time since its founding on November 21, 2002, the school will have a permanent home — a space that represents its identity as an innovative management education hub and its commitment to redefining business education in the long run. The new campus will officially open in 2026.

A Milestone in Growth and Influence

Since its inception, CKGSB has grown into one of China's most influential business schools. Today, its network of 24,500 alumni includes many of the country's leading entrepreneurs and executives — individuals who collectively guide one fifth of China's most valuable brands. Known for their global outlook, innovative thinking, and commitment to social responsibility, CKGSB alumni exemplify the school's values in action.

The new campus is a physical expression of this evolution. Located in central Beijing's Ciqikou — interpreted by the school's dean as a "China Gateway" — CKGSB offers a deep understanding and strategic connectivity to China's business from the inside.

A Campus Designed with Purpose

Spanning a building area of 30,000 square meters with a distinctive façade reminiscent of a vessel setting sail, the campus underscores CKGSB's ambition to break new ground in business education and become a new-generation global business school.

Inside, the campus brings together classrooms, learning spaces, a conference center, faculty offices, areas for alumni gatherings, and digital-platform facilities, creating an integrated hub open to students, alumni, and visiting global leaders. Open, light-filled rooms, interconnected courtyards, and transparent structures foster collaboration and exchange, reinforcing CKGSB's belief in openness and shared progress.

A Symbol of Continuity and Renewal

On its anniversary, CKGSB reaffirms that education extends beyond knowledge transmission. It is about cultivating empathy, foresight, and responsible leadership. The new campus reflects the collective support of CKGSB's community, including alumni and students who made donations to turn a long-held dream into reality.

As CKGSB prepares to move into its new home in 2026, the school sees this moment as both a culmination of its first 23 formative years and the beginning of a new chapter. Going forward, the school aspires to become a globally connected, socially conscious, and future-focused world-class institution.