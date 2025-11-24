SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai has secured an order for ultra-large container ships worth around 1.46 billion USD, recording the largest container ship order volume in 18 years since the shipbuilding supercycle in 2007.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai's shipbuilding business, announced on Sunday, November 23, that it has signed a shipbuilding contract with HMM for eight 13,400-TEU dual-fuel container ships. The total contract value amounts to 1.456 billion USD.

The vessels ordered are 337 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 27.9 meters in height. They are equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines and a significantly enlarged fuel tank—expanded by approximately 50%—to enhance operational efficiency. Of the eight vessels, two will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and six by HD Hyundai Samho, with deliveries scheduled consecutively through the first half of 2029.

Through this contract, HD Hyundai has achieved its largest container-ship order volume since 2007, when global cargo demand peaked during the economic boom (793,473 TEU). HD KSOE has secured orders for a total of 720,000 TEU (69 vessels) in container ships this year, marking the highest order volume among domestic shipbuilders.

Container ships built by HD Hyundai are regarded as highly cost-competitive when considering operating expenses over the vessel's entire lifecycle, despite their relatively higher prices compared to competitors.

Since 2023, HD Hyundai has applied "HiNAS Control"—an autonomous navigation assistance system developed by Avikus, a subsidiary specializing in autonomous navigation—to newly built vessels. Actual operational data has confirmed that the system's autonomous navigation support features and RPM optimization deliver a 15% reduction in carbon emissions and a 15% improvement in fuel efficiency.

An HD Hyundai representative stated, "We are further solidifying our position in the global market based on advanced technological capabilities and customer trust," adding, "Going forward, we will continue to lead the decarbonization of the shipbuilding and shipping industries through technological competitiveness focused on eco-friendly and high-efficiency vessels."