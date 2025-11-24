HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets is pleased to announce that the second edition of Data Center Asia (DCA) will officially take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8–9 July 2026. Situated in Hong Kong's core business district, the 2026 edition of DCA offers conveniently connected and accessible facilities to deliver a world-class platform for global data center professionals.

DCA 2025 Review: a Stellar Debut That Sets a New Benchmark for Asia's Data Center Industry

As the inaugural edition, DCA 2025 made a strong market impact, attracting an exceptional lineup of over 100 leading exhibitors spanning computing power equipment, cooling systems, cybersecurity solutions, and green energy technologies. Industry leaders such as sLiquid (by Sugon Digital), Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) and Midea Building Technology debuted more than 1,000 innovative products and solutions on-site.

The exhibition welcomed more than 8,000 high-quality professional buyers from 50 countries and regions, rapidly positioning DCA as a flagship event for Asia's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

DCA 2025 also featured 120 industry experts and association leaders, delivering 100+ hours of seminars, technical forums, and high-level dialogues. The content spotlighted critical topics including AI computing infrastructure, carbon footprint management, cross-border data governance, large-scale cooling innovation, and policy development. Prominent speakers included senior researchers from Omdia, Vertiv China, 21Vianet, GLP China, the Nvidia–SEA Joint Lab, and data center association representatives from South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and beyond.

Industry Testimonials: Validation from Exhibitors, Visitors and Buyers

(Visitor) Carson Lau, Global Services Operations Analyst at HSBC:

"The exhibition accurately addresses the core pain points in data center design and operation. Especially the thematic forums on cooling technology and automated operation and maintenance have provided practical solutions for us to optimize the energy efficiency of our Hong Kong data centers, ensuring we always stay at the forefront of industry development."

(Buyer) Graham Keeble, Core Business Director at S&TECHS (Hong Kong) Limited:

"As a buyer, we focus more on the 'implementability' of solutions rather than exaggerated promotions. The data center energy efficiency improvement plans and cost control strategies we saw at the exhibition are highly applicable to the planning of our new data center projects. This is the most unexpected gain."

(Exhibitor) Terry Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at sLiquid:

"Although this is our debut exhibition, DCA's industry attention and influence are universally recognized. Our core goal for this trip is to expand overseas markets and showcase sLiquid's core technological advantages and high-quality products to more industry partners. During the exhibition, we successfully connected with numerous overseas clients, further expanded our global business network, and achieved fruitful results."

DCA 2026 Announcement: Strategic Upgrade in Scale, Content and Experience

Drawing from the success of DCA 2025 and leveraging the global resources of Data Center World (DCW), DCA2026 will be themed "Global Vision. Local Empowerment." The event will introduce an upgraded experience across four key dimensions: scale, content, resources, and attendee engagement.

With an exhibition area exceeding 7,000 square meters, DCA 2026 will host:

The 2026 edition focuses on four strategic pillars: Data Infrastructure, AI Computing Power, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity. Attendees will benefit from 60 keynote presentations, fireside chats, and leadership dialogues led by global experts.

What's New for DCA 2026: Enhanced Networking and Immersive Experiences

To further elevate business interaction, DCA 2026 will introduce exclusive networking and social programs, including:

DCA 2026 will also organize 20+ international buyer groups to deliver precise, high-value matching for exhibitors, doubling business conversion opportunities.

About Informa Group

Informa Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE100. It operates across five business units: B2B Exhibitions (Informa Markets), B2B Conferences (Informa Connect), B2B Festivals (Informa Festival), Data Marketing (TechTarget), and Academic Publishing (Taylor & Francis), with operations in over 30 countries and 14,000+ employees.

Informa Markets is the world's largest exhibition organizer, covering 15 industry sectors including energy & transport, healthcare & pharma, aerospace, medical devices, maritime, and manufacturing.

For more information about DCA 2026, please contact:

Official Website: www.datacenter-asia.com

Booth Bookings, Sponsorships & Partnerships: inquiry@datacenter-asia.com