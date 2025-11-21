The special counsel investigating the 2023 death of a Marine said Friday it has indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of allegedly interfering with a military probe into the case.

Yoon has been questioned by the special counsel over suspicions that he ordered the presidential office and the defense ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility.

The latest indictment is an addition to other indictments brought against the ousted former leader over his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

Yoon will stand trial on charges of abuse of power and tampering with official documents.

The special counsel also indicted 10 others, including former spy chief Cho Tae-yong and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, for their alleged involvement in Chae's case at Yoon's instructions.

The special counsel believes that Yoon made unlawful orders to the defense ministry and the presidential office at the time, going beyond his presidential authority.

"The president as the head of the government has the authority to oversee investigative agencies through the heads of each ministry, but this is of a general and declaratory nature, which should be exercised in accordance with the rule of law and principles of due process," the special counsel said.

"Going beyond this and making specific instructions for a specific case undermines the fairness and independence of investigations, and infringes upon people's basic rights through arbitrary law enforcement that is not permitted," it said.

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains without wearing a life vest or other safety equipment.

Lee was appointed by Yoon as the ambassador to Australia in March 2024, raising suspicion that Yoon helped him evade responsibility over the Marine's death case.

Yoon has denied all allegations. (Yonhap)