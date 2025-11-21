BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A think tank delegation comprising government representatives and industry experts from China and abroad conducted a field study at JD.com's global headquarters campus on Monday, gaining firsthand insights into the innovation dynamics of this technology-driven enterprise.

JD.com's global headquarters campus, located in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, spans over 30 hectares with a total floor area exceeding 2 million square meters, representing a modern office community that integrates technological sophistication with human-centric design.

During the visit, the delegation gathered before the detailed architectural model of JD.com's headquarters campus. The model demonstrates JD.com's headquarters cluster and its global office network planning, highlighting the worldwide strategic vision and development framework of this technology leader.

The delegation then proceeded to the cultural exhibition hall, where integrated light-shadow technology and physical displays vividly trace JD.com's evolution from a small counter in Zhongguancun to a Fortune Global 500 company. Throughout its journey, JD.com has not only witnessed China's rapid economic development but has also emerged as an exemplary representative of balancing innovation and corporate responsibility in the digital era.

Christophe de Contenson, Mayor of Couzon in France's Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, remarked that JD.com's headquarters is as magnificent as a city, with equally impressive operational scale and business volume.

The delegation then came to the "JD Today" big data screen in the JD Vision exhibition zone. On the screen, real-time transaction data is dynamically visualized through heat maps and product category sales rankings, clearly outlining national consumption hotspots and trends. The entire process vividly showcased JD Logistics' operational efficiency and the vibrant dynamism of China's consumer economy.

During the post-tour exchange session, JD.com executives systematically presented the corporation's comprehensive profile and the business layout of JD Global Sales. Since its inception in 2015, the business has expanded to over 100 countries and regions, introducing more than 20,000 overseas brands. Through innovative models and leveraging its digital-intelligent supply chain with nearly 90 bonded and overseas warehouses, JD Global Sales is committed to building efficient pathways for international brands to access the Chinese market.

In 2025, JD.com ranked 44th on the Fortune Global 500 list and secured 10th place on the 2025 list of the top 500 Chinese enterprises.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348388.html