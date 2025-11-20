SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global markets are closing 2025 on an unpredictable note, marked by rapid reversals and mixed investor sentiment. The year tested seasoned investors as policy shifts, geopolitical events and AI-fuelled rallies disrupted traditional market patterns. TradingKey, a global financial markets platform providing real-time news, analysis and tools, emphasises the growing importance of data-led strategies as investors recalibrate for 2026.

The US endured one of its most volatile years in recent history, marked by a sharp April correction triggered by President Trump's renewed tariff policies and a swift rebound powered by AI-fuelled technology stocks. Giants such as Nvidia, Google and Tesla each gained more than 100 per cent, driving indices to record highs but concentrating risk within a narrow segment of the market.

TradingKey foresees 2026 as a year of cautious optimism as investors weigh opportunity against volatility. The International Monetary Fund projects global growth to slow from 3.3 per cent in 2024 to 3.1 per cent in 2026, signalling steadier but weaker expansion. While Federal Reserve rate cuts may offer brief relief, geopolitical tensions, trade frictions and speculation over AI valuations are expected to amplify uncertainty.

Yeap Ming Feng, CEO of TradingKey, highlighted that the coming year demands a shift in investor mindset. "The era of stable and predictable market gains is over. Investors today must piece together macro forces, fundamentals and sentiment to see the full story behind a stock. Yet data is costly, complex and time-consuming to analyse," he said.

He added, "TradingKey created Stock Score to solve this. It evaluates more than 34 signals and is shaped by seasoned analysts to deliver insights built on quantitative rigor and real-world judgment."

More than 110,000 investors worldwide rely on TradingKey every month. Launched in September 2025, the platform's Stock Score system marks a major step in giving retail investors access to Wall Street–level analytics and real-time equity assessments that support confident, informed decisions.

About TradingKey

TradingKey is a leading global platform for financial markets dedicated to simplifying individuals' investment journeys worldwide. The platform provides real-time news, expert analysis, advanced tools such as streaming charts and exclusive educational content to enhance financial strategies and outcomes.

TradingKey's mission is to democratize access to reliable, intelligent and multilingual investing resources, empowering users to navigate complex markets with confidence and precision.

For more information, visit https://www.tradingkey.com/.