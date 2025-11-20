SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for vehicles, today announced that it has been named a Top SME Innovator in the Digital category of the 2025 CLEPA Innovation Awards, recognizing the company's AI 3D Perception Network, SVNet, as one of the most advanced and transformative digital innovations contributing to the future of mobility.

The CLEPA Innovation Awards celebrate excellence among automotive suppliers driving safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility across Europe and beyond. The 2025 Top Innovators were officially honored during an in-person awards ceremony on 18 November at Autoworld, Brussels, featuring high-level policy discussions and participation from EU institutions, global OEMs, media, and industry stakeholders.

This recognition marks another key milestone in STRADVISION's ongoing commitment to the European automotive industry and follows the company's formal membership in CLEPA announced in April 2023, reinforcing its strategic engagement with top global suppliers, experts, and regulatory bodies shaping the future of automotive technology.

"We are honored to be recognized by CLEPA as a Top SME Innovator for SVNet, STRADVISION's 3D Perception Network," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "This award reinforces the breakthrough work our teams are driving to push perception performance far beyond today's industry standards. OEMs are looking for scalable, software-defined vision systems that deliver higher-fidelity spatial understanding in all conditions and accelerate their path toward advanced safety and autonomy. SVNet was purpose-built to meet those needs, and this recognition underscores its growing impact across the global market."

STRADVISION's AI 3D Perception Network, SVNet, is designed to deliver higher-fidelity spatial understanding, robust real-time object classification, and enhanced low-light and adverse-weather performance, enabling next-generation autonomous driving platforms. The technology is optimized for deployment flexibility across multiple SoCs and vehicle segments.

The award highlights STRADVISION's ongoing expansion and strengthening position within the European automotive ecosystem. As part of this commitment, the company continues to deepen collaboration with regional partners, support software-defined vehicle development, and contribute insights to industry-wide innovation and regulatory dialogue.

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.