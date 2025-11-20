HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PR Newswire has released its 2025 Global State of the Press Release Report, revealing significant changes in how PR practitioners are using the industry's foundational tool as AI transforms the media ecosystem and impacts how consumers search for information.

The annual report, which can be accessed here, draws on survey data from nearly 1,000 communications professionals across North America, EMEIA, and APAC, plus analysis of 300,000+ press releases distributed via PR Newswire over a 12-month period.

Key Findings

Why it matters

"In an era where AI is making it harder to trust the authenticity of online content, the press release, as a reliable, timestamped source for brand information, is as important as ever," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Because press releases are heavily cited by large language models (LLMs), understanding how to unlock maximum discoverability and engagement in the current press release environment is essential."

"Responding to these market changes, we recently launched Amplify, an AI-powered distribution platform that meets this new reality head-on. As corporate communication evolves, tools like Amplify redefine how brands tell their stories, control their narratives, measure their impact and reach global audiences like never before."

