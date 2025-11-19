HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2025 International Customer Relations Excellence (CRE) Awards, presented by The Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium, have honoured Trip.com with wins in the categories of Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year. This dual recognition reflects the global travel service provider's dedication to exceptional, seamless, and compassionate customer service worldwide.

As the travel industry faces continued demand for personalised and efficient support, Trip.com's customer service teams have exceeded expectations by maintaining a near 90% customer satisfaction rate across more than 16 international support centres. Supported by a strong Trustpilot rating of 4.4, Trip.com's approach is grounded in a customer-first ethos that drives ongoing innovation and operational excellence.

Grace Ding, Head of Customer Service, Trip.com, said, "We are honoured to receive the Contact Centre of the Year and Global Support Services of the Year awards, which recognise our relentless pursuit of service excellence. This achievement belongs to our passionate, professional, and dedicated customer service teams around the world, who provide 24/7 multilingual support and heartfelt care to travellers across every time zone. Every call answered and every message replied to reflects our commitment to create the best travel experience."

Elevating Customer Experiences Through Technology and Care

By leveraging AI to enhance service efficiency, Trip.com empowers its teams to focus on delivering value-driven customer experiences. The company will continue to elevate global service standards through continuous innovation, ensuring that every traveller feels supported, wherever their journey leads.

This year, Trip.com has made progress by integrating enhanced AI capabilities to streamline its customer service operations. These improvements facilitate more intuitive interactions and quicker resolutions, supporting the company's mission to make travel effortless and enjoyable.

Customers can connect with support seamlessly through a variety of channels, whether via the Trip.com app, live chat, or phone. AI-powered operational tools allow Trip.com representatives to focus on personalised, thoughtful service, further distinguishing the brand's customer experience.

A Global Network Committed to Travellers' Peace of Mind

Trip.com's extensive customer care network currently spans 16 locations worldwide, delivering 24/7 multilingual support. Service excellence is evident in the Group's rapid response times; calls are typically answered within 30 seconds, and a wide array of contact options are available, including complimentary in-app calls.

The company's upgraded Global Travel SOS service now covers 77 countries, offering timely support for medical emergencies, translation assistance, guidance on lost baggage, and assistance for unaccompanied minors. With an average SOS response time of just 40 seconds, travellers gain confidence knowing expert help is always at hand.

Trip.com continues to set the standard for travel customer service by blending cutting-edge technology with genuine human care. This double victory at the 2025 CRE Awards affirms the company's leadership and ongoing commitment to putting travellers first in every interaction.

