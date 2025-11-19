From Ingredient Supplementation to Gene Regulation: BIOVOZ and the University of Auckland Pioneer a New Era in Beauty Science

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading beauty brand BIOVOZ has announced a strategic research partnership with the University of Auckland, marking a significant leap forward in the scientific exploration of skin brightening and anti-aging. By harnessing cutting-edge biotechnology, this collaboration aims to deliver personalized, science-driven skincare solutions for women worldwide.

Empowering Research Through Collaboration

As New Zealand's largest and most prestigious public research university, the University of Auckland has long stood as a global leader in life sciences and biotechnology. Professor Jun Lu from the Auckland Bioengineering Institute — a distinguished scholar in functional foods and natural bioactive compounds — has published over 150 SCI papers and serves on the editorial boards of multiple top-tier scientific journals.

BIOVOZ, a premium New Zealand skincare brand, is guided by the philosophy of "Science Meets Nature: Unlocking Genetic Aesthetics." The brand is dedicated to advancing global research in genetic anti-aging and epigenetics, integrating natural essences with state-of-the-art science to redefine beauty at the genetic level. As BIOVOZ's Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Lu plays a pivotal role in steering the brand's scientific development.

This collaboration represents a powerful synergy of academic excellence and market innovation. The University of Auckland contributes world-class expertise in bioengineering, while BIOVOZ brings pioneering technologies in gene regulation and plant-based formulations. Together, they seek to unravel the molecular mechanisms underlying skin aging and pigmentation — laying the groundwork for major scientific breakthroughs in beauty and wellness.

From Supplementation to Gene Regulation: Shaping the Future of Beauty

With its unique "Cell-Level Targeted Formulation and Natural Essence" system, BIOVOZ has transformed skincare solutions from mere nutritional supplementation to the realm of gene regulation. Driven by precise, evidence-based innovation, the brand develops products that awaken the skin's inherent vitality — offering consumers the perfect balance between scientific rigor and natural wisdom.

Among its flagship innovations, the BIOVOZ Bright Diamond Drink and Clearly Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum deliver a dual-path brightening effect through "internal and external" synergy. The Bright Diamond Drink, powered by Melan-erase™ — a Nobel Prize-inspired gene technology — inhibits melanin formation at the dermal layer. Combined with double-patented White Tomato Extract and a 4D Antioxidant Complex, it supports a three-phase brightening process, targeting the surface, mid-layer, and root causes of dullness.

The Clearly Brightening Dark Spot-Targeting Serum, enriched with four signature New Zealand botanicals — Licorice Root, Red Algae, Black Fern, and Centella Asiatica — provides comprehensive care by protecting the skin during the day and repairing it at night. Layer by layer, it helps reduce pigmentation, even out skin tone, and reveal a naturally translucent glow.

The BIOVOZ L-Ergothioneine Capsules feature three powerhouse ingredients — L-Ergothioneine, PQQ, and AKG — delivering triple anti-aging benefits from genes and cellular functions to the skin surface, revitalizing skin from within. Meanwhile, the BIOVOZ Women's Multivitamin contains 56 essential nutrients that comprehensively supplement the body's daily dietary requirements, offering women an all-in-one nutritional solution.

Looking ahead, BIOVOZ and the University of Auckland will deepen their collaboration, translating advanced genetic research into groundbreaking skincare innovations. Together, they aim to usher in a new era of Genetic Aesthetics, setting a global benchmark for precision-driven anti-aging and skin-brightening solutions.