MALAYSIA CHAMPIONS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AS SMART NATION EXPO 2025 KICKS OFF AT MITEC

Southeast Asia's Largest Tech Innovation Event Unites 300+ Global Companies, Featuring Electric Mobility and Data Centre Innovations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's digital transformation ambitions took centre stage today as Smart Nation Expo 2025, co-locating EVM (Electric Vehicle Manufacturing) Asia and Data Centre Asia Malaysia, opened its doors at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). This landmark event, which includes an opening ceremony on 18 November 2025, brings together more than 300 exhibiting companies and is expected to draw over 21,000 industry professionals, marking it as the region's most comprehensive technology and innovation showcase. The event runs from 18 to 20 November 2025.

Setting the tone for the event, YAB Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, delivered a compelling opening address emphasising the nation's commitment to digital leadership. "Our national digital initiatives align seamlessly with the themes of this expo—Driving Digitalisation Towards a Smart Economy. We aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the digital economy, fostering an ecosystem that encourages innovation, investment, and collaboration among various stakeholders," he declared.

The expo's Chairman, YBhg Tan Sri Dato' Sri Dr Hj. Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf, reinforced this vision by highlighting the event's practical focus on delivering tangible business outcomes. "We have designed this space to facilitate not just conversations but conversions – where handshakes turn into partnerships, and discussions transform into deals," said Tan Sri Nasir.

This commitment to actionable outcomes is echoed throughout the expo, particularly in the international pavilions featuring technological powerhouses including Mainland China, Taiwan region, Singapore, Hungary, Korea, and many more. These pavilions showcase cutting-edge advancements in 5G technology, smart cities, Industry 4.0, and emerging technologies.

The strategic co-location of EVM Asia and Data Centre Asia Malaysia amplifies the expo's comprehensive approach to digital transformation. EVM Asia, the region's premier electric vehicle and e-mobility event, convenes industry leaders to explore innovations in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and battery technology, aligning with Malaysia's sustainable transportation goals. Complementing this, Data Centre Asia Malaysia addresses the region's growing demand for advanced data infrastructure, focusing on cutting-edge developments in data management, storage, and cloud computing solutions.

In addition to these significant co-located events, three major summits will run concurrently with the exhibition: the Digital Economy Leaders' Summit 2025, the Asia Smart Cities Summit 2025, and the EIC (Energy Industries Council) Forum. These strategic forums connect solution providers with decision-makers and innovators with investors, fostering meaningful discussions about the future of digital transformation in the region.

A highlight of the expo will be the Technology Talk, featuring over 50 sessions covering a wide array of topics such as 5G technology, AI developments, and smart city solutions. These expert-led sessions aim to provide attendees with in-depth insights into the transformative power of technology in enhancing connectivity, improving urban living, and driving industrial growth.

Smart Nation Expo 2025 is strongly supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia. MyCEB's role as a central hub in assisting meeting and event planners has been instrumental in bringing international business events to Malaysia. Their dedication to national product development and commitment to serving both local and international organisers exemplifies how business events serve as catalysts for socio-economic growth, uplifting professional and local communities across Malaysia.

Smart Nation Expo 2025, themed "Driving Digitalisation Towards a Smart Economy," runs from 18 to 20 November 2025, at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. Industry professionals and business leaders are invited to be part of this transformative experience that promises to reshape the digital landscape of Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region.

About Smart Nation Expo

Smart Nation Expo is Southeast Asia's technology showcase, envisioning a future transformed by interconnected innovations in smart cities, emerging technologies, electric mobility and more. This landmark event is supported by key governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), the Ministry of Works Malaysia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Malaysia, the Ministry of Education Malaysia, the Ministry of Communications Malaysia, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which serves as a thought leader and supporting partner. The expo features cutting-edge advancements in 5G technology, smart cities, precision agriculture, and advanced manufacturing, driving a smarter and more sustainable world. As a catalyst for collaboration, Smart Nation Expo is complemented by its co-located events, EVM Asia and Data Center Asia Malaysia. EVM Asia unites the e-mobility ecosystem to drive innovation in the electric vehicle industry, covering critical aspects such as charging infrastructure and battery technology. Data Center Asia Malaysia showcases the latest in data centre technology, emphasising innovations that enhance efficiency and sustainability in data management. Together, Smart Nation Expo, EVM Asia, and Data Center Asia Malaysia form a powerful platform that positions Southeast Asia as a leader in digital transformation, fostering innovation and championing sustainable practices for a greener future.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.