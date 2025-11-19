Amadeus and SmartRyde team up to make airport transfers easier

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRyde, a Japanese company and one of the leading global players in pre-booked airport transfer services, is pleased to announce its strategic integration as a provider through Amadeus, a leading travel technology company. Through this collaboration, SmartRyde's extensive network of airport transfer solutions will soon be available this month directly through Amadeus Transfers, enabling travel sellers worldwide to offer seamless ground transportation as part of their travel itineraries.

As the first step in this collaboration, SmartRyde and Amadeus will roll out the service to travel sellers in Japan and South Korea. Travelers will be provided with pre-booked, door-to-door airport transfers, and for travel sellers, everything will be integrated into Amadeus, within one simple booking flow.

For travelers, especially those heading abroad, figuring out airport transportation can be stressful. This partnership allows them to book a ride from the airport before even leaving home — saving time, reducing anxiety, and ensuring a more seamless travel experience.

What travelers can expect:

Travel sellers using Amadeus Travel Platform will soon enjoy easy access to the full range of SmartRyde's transfer services — from standard vehicles to premium chauffeur options — with features such as real-time availability, instant confirmation, and transparent pricing.

"This collaboration is designed with the traveler in mind," says Sota Kimura, CEO of SmartRyde. "Starting with Japan and South Korea, we want to help travel agents offer a full-service experience — with safe airport transfers in addition to flights and hotels."

"At Amadeus, we are committed to making every part of the travel journey as seamless as possible. By integrating SmartRyde's trusted airport transfer services into our platform, we're empowering travel sellers in Japan and South Korea to offer travellers a truly end-to-end experience — from the moment they leave their home to when they arrive at their destination. This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to connect the travel ecosystem and deliver more choice, convenience, and peace of mind to our customers," comments Peter Altmann, VP Mobility and Travel Protection, Amadeus.

About SmartRyde

SmartRyde is a Japan-based global platform for pre-booking airport transfers, offering access to trusted transport providers in more than 150 countries. https://www.smartryde.io/

With Japan and South Korea as the launch point, this partnership is just the beginning of a larger effort to bring better airport transfer solutions to travelers around the world.