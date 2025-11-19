BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfectly located in one of Bali's most favourite destination, Sanur, a coastal stretch of pristine sandy beach in South-East Bali, InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort is a charming beachfront escape where luxury meets the warmth of authentic Balinese hospitality. Here, guest can start their day with the breathtaking sight of the sunrise touching the horizon.

Nestled within four hectares of serene landscape, InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort features 120 luxurious suites and villas offering generous space, privacy and comfort, thoughtfully designed for the discerning traveler. Inspired by traditional Indonesian design, each suite boast a super king-sized bed, a well-appointed balcony, tasteful contemporary décor, and all the amenities needed for a truly comfortable stay.

For those seeking a luxurious escape, the resort presents its exquisite collection of private villas, ideal for both couples and family vacations. The accommodations include hand-selected furnishings, a private pool, spacious living and dining areas, an exclusive kitchen, and an array of luxury amenities. Whether in a suite or a villa, elegance and comfort are seamlessly woven into every detail to delight the senses.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious culinary journey across the resort's dining venues. Layang Layang Restaurant offers a variety of breakfast options, including healthy choice to start your day right. In the evening, the restaurant transforms into a vibrant dining destination, serving a delightful local and Western dishes that are sure to satisfy every palate. The restaurant's stylish indoor setting provides a relaxing, air-conditioned ambiance enhanced by elegant furnishings. Choose to dine in the elegant, air-conditioned indoor area or on the terrace where you can enjoy the garden view, surrounded by flowing water that create a serene and memorable setting.

For more casual yet equally satisfying experience, Pier Eight Restaurant is a beachfront gem. With both indoor and al fresco dining areas overlooking the turquoise waters of Semawang Beach, it offers an enticing array of chef's specialties that blend Western and Asian flavours, complemented by handcrafted cocktails and carefully curated wine list.

Wellness and Relaxation.

Wellness at InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort, is more than just a service, it's a way of life. Sansara Spa is sanctuary of tranquility where calming water features and lush garden surroundings create a serene environment, the perfect ambience for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration. Guests can also take advantage of the 24-hour Fitness Centre, Kid's Club and a wide array of resort activities. Cultural and recreational offering include Balinese dance lessons, and "Canang Sari" (Balinese offering) making, water sport in the main pool, bonfire & marshmallows by the beach, kite making & flying, and even a unique Jukung Boat Breakfast experience.

Discovering the Charms of Sanur.

Our beachfront resort is steps away from Sanur's vibrant eat streets, shopping avenues, and water sports, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Sanur, a captivating seaside town in the southeast of Bali, is steeped in history and natural beauty. Its long stretch of beaches, adorned with colourful jukung fishing boats, invites travelers to bask in the serenity of shallow waters and explore the paved cycling paths. The town's historical landmarks, including the Le Mayeur Museum and the ancient Blanjong inscription, offer a glimpse into Bali's unique culture and heritage. For a culinary adventure, visit the Sanur Night Market for a variety traditional street foods or explore the traditional market in Sindhu village.

Festive Season Specials:

Embrace the joy of the season and celebrate the magic of the holidays with cherished traditions and unforgettable moments at InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort. Our festive program "A Season of Timeless Elegance", features the warmth of our Classic Christmas celebrations and the allure of a dazzling Masquerade Revelry on New Year's Eve, each occasion thoughtfully crafted to inspire joy, indulgence and lasting memories.

