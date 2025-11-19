SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim has appointed the K-pop group aespa as the new Global Brand Ambassador for Shin Ramyun, marking the first time the brand has selected a worldwide representative. As influential global artists, aespa will help communicate the slogan 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles' and introduce Shin Ramyun's signature taste, identity, and cultural appeal to audiences across major international markets.

A Nongshim representative stated "aespa's strong cultural presence, authentic global reach, and ongoing engagement with Shin Ramyun and Chapagetti since 2021 made the group a natural and compelling ambassador for the brand's next stage of global expansion."

Nongshim has released a new commercial featuring aespa on its official global YouTube channel. Produced in a music-video format, the film highlights the group's vocals, performance style, and artistic identity.

The campaign song (or background music) for the commercial is aespa's rendition of "Spice Up Your Life," the iconic 1997 hit by the renowned British pop group Spice Girls, reinterpreted with the group's signature charm. The commercial conveys the message of delivering the "spicy happiness" of Shin Ramyun to consumers around the world.

The commercial captures lively and joyful reactions from consumers and emphasizes how Shin Ramyun delivers a universally enjoyable experience. It also includes an original 'Shin Ramyun Dance, featuring movements inspired by opening the package, adding water, preparing chopsticks, and finger gestures that represent each letter of 'SHIN'. The commercial will be released across major overseas regions, including the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Nongshim will also introduce a special 'aespa Special Package'of Shin Ramyun. The multi-pack will feature a group image of aespa, while single packs will showcase individual members. The package will be launched in China in November, followed by a global rollout including Korea.

In addition, selected Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Toomba multi-packs will include photocards with member photos, handwritten messages, and QR codes linking to exclusive behind-the-scenes videos.

Additional offline activations are planned including branded pop-up experiences and various in-store promotions across global retail channels.

aespa commented, "Shin Ramyun has always been a brand we enjoy in our daily lives, whether on broadcasts or during tours. We're excited to move from enjoying the product to officially representing it, and we look forward to sharing its appeal with fans around the world."

Shin Ramyun Global Ad