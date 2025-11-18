DAR GLOBAL RINGS THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE OPENING BELL, ANCHORING GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH LAUNCH OF 'LIVE ALL IN' SLOGAN

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed international real estate developer, marked a milestone by ringing the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The ceremony celebrated the company's transfer to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category, making Dar Global the first Saudi-born company – and the first from the wider Middle East – to complete such a transition on the LSE's Main Market.

To mark the occasion, Dar Global also introduced its new global brand slogan, "Live All In." The philosophy reflects the company's commitment to delivering distinctive lifestyle experiences and investment opportunities for international clients. It signals boldness, ambition, and a focus on long-term value across global markets.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented from the LSE: "Today is a momentous occasion, symbolising our commitment to global capital markets and the audacious spirit that defines Dar Global. London's sophisticated markets offer visibility, credibility, and strong governance standards. As we celebrate this achievement, we proudly launch 'Live All In' – a philosophy that captures our dedication to excellence and our approach to creating lifestyle experiences and investment pathways around the world."

Dar Global continues to expand its footprint, with its Gross Development Value (GDV) rising to US$19 billion, supported by joint development agreements and strategic land acquisitions in Riyadh and Jeddah. The company has built partnerships with more than ten world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations provide investors access to distinctive projects in key global cities.

Enhancing its growth strategy, Dar Global is expanding into financial services and asset management through a newly established investment arm offering international investors structured access to its development pipeline. By pairing real estate expertise with regulated investment capabilities, the company is creating a platform that connects global capital with high-growth opportunities across Saudi Arabia and leading international markets.

As the first Saudi company listed on the LSE Main Market, Dar Global links international investors with the Kingdom's evolving real estate sector, where Vision 2030 and upcoming foreign ownership reforms are set to attract growing global participation. Dar Global's portfolio offers first-movers the opportunity to be part of a major new chapter in global real estate.