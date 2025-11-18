TAINAN, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, a leading innovator in sustainable fibers, today announced a newly developed fiber blend specially made for the US market. The blend uses 40% of its signature eco-fiber made from recycled oyster shells and ocean plastics, Seawool®, combined with 60% cotton, and is specially made to balance cost-effectiveness with sustainability.

Eddie Wang, Founder and CEO of Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, commented: "Seawool® is our 'emerald from the ocean' — a sustainable material born from upcycled oyster shells and engineered for everyday comfort. With our new 60/40 cotton-Seawool® blend, we're showing that circular textile innovation can scale globally to empower our US customers while creating new possibilities for today's consumers."

Cost-effectiveness, sustainability and odor resistance

With growing demand in the US for cost-effective and eco-conscious fabrics, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global's newly formulated cotton-Seawool® blend delivers the comfort and familiarity of cotton while incorporating Seawool®'s odor resistance and performance benefits. Major US retail brands have already incorporated Seawool® into garments, demonstrating the value this material mix can bring to outdoor, athletic and lifestyle garment manufacturers seeking innovative, sustainable materials.

Seawool®: Circular innovation from waste to performance

Seawool® is Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global's proprietary material made by collecting discarded oyster shells and reclaiming recycled plastic bottles, then transforming these into a textile fiber that is functionally high-performing and environmentally conscious.

Seawool® stands out for several advantages:

By integrating Seawool® into a cotton blend, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is positioning this innovation for mainstream lifestyle and outerwear adoption — beyond premium high-performance garments.

Creating a more sustainable fashion industry

Coinciding with the global sustainability agenda of COP30 this month, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is also highlighting how the fashion and textile industries can reduce environmental impact while continuing to create more and more value — by catering to eco-conscious consumers who seek sustainable options. The company's cotton-Seawool® blend and core principles of circularity are key examples of how the industry can leverage innovation for progress.

With the launch of the new Seawool® blend, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable innovation in the textile industry and supporting global brands in developing next-generation fabrics that combine performance, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit: https://hansglobaltextile.net/.

About Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global

Founded in 2010 and based in Tainan, Taiwan, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is a leading innovator in sustainable textiles. Best known for its proprietary, patented Seawool® material—made from discarded oyster shells and recycled PET bottles—the company delivers high-performance fabrics with natural softness, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. As a Bluesign®-certified manufacturer, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global helps global apparel brands adopt circular, eco-friendly textiles.