DURHAM, N.C. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and precision oncology, and Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced a collaborative initiative to accelerate innovation in digital pathology (DP) and artificial intelligence (AI) for oncology research and clinical care.

The collaboration aims to leverage Labcorp's extensive clinical and pathology expertise alongside Lunit's cutting-edge AI algorithms to transform how tumor microenvironments are analyzed and interpreted. By combining high-resolution whole-slide imaging with AI-powered spatial profiling, the collaboration seeks to generate new insights that can enhance biomarker discovery and guide precision immuno-oncology strategies.

First Collaborative Studies Presented at SITC and AMP

The first outcome of the collaboration was showcased at two leading scientific conferences:

"Collaborating with Labcorp, one of the most respected leaders in diagnostics and clinical research, marks an important step toward expanding the real-world use of AI in oncology. These early studies show how AI can reveal meaningful, predictive biomarkers hidden within pathology slides," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "It's a clear example of how digital pathology and AI can work hand in hand to advance precision oncology understanding, bridging discovery research and real-world clinical care."

"Our collaboration with Lunit aims to turn complex pathology data into meaningful insights," said Shakti Ramkissoon, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, vice president and medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "These studies demonstrate how AI-powered digital pathology can reveal patterns within tumors—ultimately helping to guide treatment decisions, inform biomarker development, and pave the way for more personalized cancer care."

Labcorp and Lunit plan to further broaden their collaboration by applying digital pathology AI to additional cancer types and genomic correlations.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX: 328130) is a global leader on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our clinically validated solutions span medical imaging, breast health, and biomarker analysis—empowering earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and more precise outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

Following the integration of Volpara, Lunit now offers a comprehensive suite spanning risk prediction and early detection to precision oncology. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite and breast health solutions support cancer screening in thousands of medical institutions worldwide, while Lunit SCOPE platform is used in research partnership with global pharma leaders for biomarker development and companion diagnostics.

Trusted by over 10,000 sites in more than 65 countries, Lunit combines deep medical expertise with continuously evolving datasets to deliver measurable impact—for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io/en.

