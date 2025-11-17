HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE NEW TRINIDAD VILLA: A TRIBUTE TO THE ELEGANCE AND CULTURAL HERITAGE OF CUBA

HAVANA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., in collaboration with [I.E.P.T. (Importadora y Exportadora de Puros y Tabacos, S.A.)], announced the global launch of Trinidad Villa - a new vitola that embodies the sophistication of the Trinidad brand. The launch was celebrated on 13 November at Jardín Lambú in Mexico City, where more than 200 Habano aficionados, distributors, and special guests from around the world gathered for an unforgettable evening.

Trinidad Villa, with its Julieta No. 3 factory size (47 × 170 mm), delivers a smooth and balanced smoking experience of medium strength. Its light brown (carmelita claro) wrapper encases a carefully selected blend of leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* area in the Pinar del Río* region - considered the world's finest tobacco-growing land. The result is a Habano of exceptional refinement, offering evolving notes of wood, toast, and cocoa, with a smooth and elegant finish that stays true to the signature Trinidad blend.

These exceptional Habanos are presented to the market with an additional cigar band highlighting the uniqueness of the product concept, available only through La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialists (LCDH + HS). Each cigar also features a foot band displaying the vitola name. All are packaged in a specially designed 12-unit box created for this launch.



Trinidad Villa, which takes its name from the colonial villas of Cuba and the city of Trinidad — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — pays tribute to the elegance, architecture and cultural legacy that inspire the brand, underlining its deep connection with Cuban heritage and art.

A CELEBRATION OF CUBAN HERITAGE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP IN THE HEART OF MEXICO CITY

To mark this milestone, I.E.P.T. hosted an exclusive gala dinner on 13 November at the Jardín Lambú in Mexico City. The evening welcomed over 200 guests - Habano enthusiasts, collectors, distributors, international media and local opinion leaders, including Eduardo González and Marco Beteta.

A live performance by "Primera Clase" group set an elegant tone for the unveiling of the new Trinidad Villa, a celebration of Cuban heritage in the heart of Mexico City. Guests enjoyed an exquisite gastronomic experience curated by Eduardo Kohlmann Banquetes, a firm renowned for its contemporary high-end cuisine, along with a tasting of the Havana Club Iconic Line and an auction of Trinidad commemorative products.

The highlight of the evening - the official unveiling of Trinidad Villa - was accompanied by a spectacular performance by the Blue Man Group, whose energy, rhythm, and creativity captivated the audience and marked the exact moment the new vitola was revealed.

"Trinidad distinguishes itself - and this new vitola is no exception. With the new Trinidad Villa, we wanted to highlight an innovative and elegant format that perfectly complements the brand's balanced, medium-strength blend. This Habano demonstrates how the subtle and refined combination of avant-garde and tradition lies at the heart of true luxury." - Álex Fernández – Blanco Barrero, Deputy Director of Operational Marketing, Habanos, S.A.

TASTING NOTES

Brand: Trinidad

Commercial name: Villa

Factory Name: Julieta No. 3

Dimensions: 47 x 170 mm long

Appearance: This is a Habano with an excellent appearance, a light caramel colour, shiny, silky and compact.

First third: Correct draw from the first puffs, excellent combustibility, showing us uniform and compact ash, with shades of light grey to grey. Pleasant, fresh and balanced aromas and smoke, bitter notes with medium persistence, elegant roasted and woody notes, strength and very pleasant tobacco flavours on the palate and aftertaste, giving it a medium complexity typical of the brand.

Second third: Expresses greater complexity in terms of flavours and nuances. More defined tobacco notes appear and toasted touches are incorporated, blending harmoniously with that balanced bitterness and persistent wood notes. The smoke gains structure without losing its refinement.

Final third: All its aromas and flavours become pronounced. Delicate notes of cocoa are added, providing roundness and a warm, enveloping sensation. The subtle and persistent aftertaste leaves the unmistakable mark of the brand's blend: elegance, balance and lasting pleasure.

Strength: Medium

A delicious Habano to enjoy for around 50 minutes to 1 hour of pleasure.