SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kweichow Moutai's debut as title sponsor for the Moutai Singapore Open is part of its latest efforts to take the company into key overseas markets such as Singapore and Japan.

The championship course of the Singapore Island Country Club was the stage for another major stop in the Asian Tour's International Series earlier this month. From Nov 6 to 9, top golfers from around the world competed in the Moutai Singapore Open – the ninth leg of the 10-tournament series.

After four days of closely fought rounds, Japan's Yosuke Asaji emerged as champion with a total score of 19-under 269. The tournament concluded on Nov 9, followed by a gala hosted by Moutai, which served as a vibrant platform for professional and cultural exchange. Titled "Moutai Night", the event brought together athletes, officials, journalists and guests from across the region.

Mr Zhang Xu, general manager of Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. and chairman of Kweichow Moutai Sales Co. Ltd. said in a speech at the event: "The Chinese culture carried by Moutai is the core force for us to go global. Here in Singapore, a confluence of diverse cultures, we are delighted to use golf as a medium to allow the world to more deeply appreciate Moutai's craftsmanship and cultural heritage."

The event marked the culmination of the Chinese distiller's latest international sponsorship effort, part of its broader bid to engage new audiences through sports and culture.

Strengthening brand presence through sports

Moutai's collaboration with the Asian Tour began in April 2025 as part of a multi-year partnership. Since then, the brand has lent its name to tournaments in Japan, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, forming a trio of events under the International Series banner.

The company has also hosted smaller-scale golf challenges and novelty awards such as the "Nearest-to-the-Pin" and "Feitian Moutai" awards to promote participation and engagement before the actual tournaments.

Moutai's involvement in sports sponsorship is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key overseas markets, including Singapore and Japan. The company has described these as "model markets" for its regional growth.

According to company reports, Moutai recorded a revenue of over 91 billion yuan (S$16.6 billion) in the first half of 2025, up 9.16 per cent from a year earlier. Overseas markets accounted for 2.89 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.3 per cent.

In recent years, Moutai has sought to position itself not only as a producer of premium spirits but also as a symbol of craftsmanship and cultural exchange. By partnering with sporting and cultural events, it aims to associate its brand with values such as discipline, respect, and tradition – qualities that resonate beyond its product category.

General manager of Moutai Group Wang Li says: "Based on our consumer demographic, we are pivoting our strategy from promoting liquor to promoting a lifestyle." The discipline, etiquette and aspirations of a golf competition complement Moutai's commitment to quality and spirit of craftsmanship.

As Moutai continues to expand its footprint in key overseas markets, it often refers to a guiding aspiration: "Let the world fall in love with Moutai, let Moutai's fragrance fly across the world". Its involvement in the Moutai Singapore Open – both on the course and during "Moutai Night" – reflects how the brand is using international sporting platforms to build connection with new audiences.