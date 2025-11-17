SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's major sporting events continue to attract both local and international interest, according to the latest search data from digital travel platform Agoda. Search trends on Agoda show higher accommodation interest around key events such as the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, Mount Kinabalu Climbathon, and IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi triathlon - highlighting how these events help drive travel activity across the country.

During the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon weekend from 4 to 5 October, domestic searches rose 24% while international interest grew 7% year-on-year as locals and international runners alike gathered in the capital for the event. The Marathon drew the most travel interest from Indonesia, Singapore and China. Additionally, among the top ten markets expressing travel interest to Kuala Lumpur during this period, Agoda also reported high growth in searches from Bangladesh (+224%), Hong Kong SAR (+73%), South Korea (+48%), and Taiwan (+25%), alongside steady interest from Japan (+22%).

In Langkawi, the IRONMAN 70.3 that took place on 1 November drew international travel attention to the island. The long-distance triathlon race circuit consisting of swimming, biking and running was set against the tropical backdrop of Langkawi's scenic coast, picturesque villages, and lush forests, making it the perfect setting for an unforgettable race. The top five markets that expressed travel interest to Langkawi during the event include Singapore, India, South Korea, Bangladesh and Japan. Notably, travelers from South Korea and Bangladesh expressed the highest growth in interest during the event, with a 536% and 148% increase in searches, respectively.

In Sabah, the 32nd Mt Kinabalu International Climbathon that took place on 19 October also elicited increased travel interest from athletes in the region. South Koreans expressed the most interest in this event, followed by Singaporeans and Chinese travelers looking to experience the adrenaline-pumping mountain race. Notably, Singaporeans expressed the highest growth in interest, with an 84% increase in searches for Kota Kinabalu, the nearest major destination to Mount Kinabalu, during the race period.

These patterns suggest that Malaysia's sports calendar continues to capture the attention of travelers from across Asia, reflecting the country's potential as a destination where athletic pursuits and travel experiences go hand in hand. Such interest also signals broader opportunities for tourism growth and global exposure as Malaysia strengthens its position in the regional sports tourism market.

Recognising this potential, the Malaysian government recently announced a 50% income tax exemption for private companies that organise international-level arts, cultural, tourism, and sports or recreational competitions. Introduced under Budget 2026, the incentive aims to encourage greater private-sector participation in global events and support Malaysia's tourism and sports industries ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Fabian Teja, Country Director for Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda said, "Sporting events are much more than competitions. They inspire exploration and discovery. Beyond race weekends, these occasions give travelers the opportunity to experience more of what Malaysia has to offer, from its islands and rainforests to its colourful cities. Malaysia's expanding sports calendar, supported by initiatives like the new tax incentive, highlights how travel and sports can work hand in hand to create meaningful impact. Agoda is proud to help travelers discover and experience these exciting destinations across the country."

