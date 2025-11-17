LG Display wins two CES 2026 Innovation Awards with world-first automotive display technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that two of its world-first automotive display innovations - Dual View OLED and Under Display Camera-infrared (UDC-IR) OLED - have been recognized with CES 2026 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organizer of CES, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.

Reaffirming LG Display's leadership in next-generation automotive displays, the company was highlighted by the CTA, which selects the most groundbreaking technologies ahead of each year's CES event. LG Display's Dual View OLED and UDC-IR OLED were honored in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category for delivering differentiated customer value through maximizing space efficiency, superior picture quality, and high standards of safety, reliability, and durability.

Dual View OLED is the world's first solution of its kind that allows a single automotive display to show different content depending on the viewing position - enabling a driver to view navigation information while the front passenger streams movies or other content. When installed between rear passengers, it also lets them watch separate content simultaneously, maximizing the use of limited space and facilitating greater design flexibility.

The optimized pixel structure of Dual View OLED ensures the driver's touch operation of the navigation screen does not interfere with the passenger's entertainment. This all means that passenger-specific, personalized in-vehicle infotainment can be implemented.

By applying a Tandem OLED device structure, this product delivers exceptional picture quality and operates reliably in extreme environments ranging from -40°C to 85°C.

Meanwhile, UDC-IR OLED, which was jointly developed with LG Innotek, is the world's first full-screen automotive display to conceal an in-screen driver-monitoring camera. While increasing the display's transmittance in the camera area, LG Display developed advanced algorithms making the driver-monitoring camera hole invisible, so the camera is imperceptible from the driver's viewpoint. To ensure accurate driver monitoring, the display integrates LG Innotek's high-resolution IR camera and image-enhancement software.

This is seen as a key technology due to global regulations moving toward mandatory driver-monitoring systems for safety. LG Display aims to lead the market by offering displays that integrate cameras seamlessly while maximizing functionality and aesthetics.

LG Display has consistently demonstrated its automotive display technological leadership, having won CES Innovation Awards for its Thin Actuator Sound Solution ahead of CES 2023 and its 57-inch Pillar-to-Pillar LCD, the world's largest single-panel automotive display, in advance of CES 2024.

At CES 2026, LG Display will set up a dedicated booth for next-generation automotive display solutions in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), aiming to share them with top-tier automotive suppliers and equipment manufacturers.

The company also plans to unveil new large-sized OLED products at a customer-exclusive booth located at the Conrad Hotel near the main CES venue.

