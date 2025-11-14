SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's workplaces are evolving faster than ever. As the nation's working-age population continues to shrink — dropping by nearly seven million in the past year — the battle for talent has become one of the most pressing challenges for employers. Skill shortages are now the new norm, with 60% of companies reporting difficulty finding qualified workers, especially in high-growth sectors such as AI and semiconductors. At the same time, younger employees are redefining work itself — prioritising wellbeing, flexibility, and personal growth over traditional career paths.

Amid this evolution, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards, organised by Business Media International returns to China to celebrate organisations that are not only overcoming these challenges but setting new benchmarks for the future of work. This year's winners — a mix of major Chinese enterprises and multinational corporations — exemplify a simple yet powerful truth: when companies put people first, everything else follows.

These award-winning companies are using innovation and empathy to stay ahead. They are building in-house academies to nurture skills, creating transparent career pathways, and fostering multi-generational harmony through mentorship and flexible work models. They are also embracing technology as a human enabler — deploying AI and digital tools to enhance productivity while investing in the training and trust that help employees thrive.

Beyond recognition, the HR Asia programme itself is transforming how companies approach their people strategy. The awards have become a trusted benchmark across Asia, boosting winners' employer branding, helping them attract top talent, and strengthening their reputation as industry leaders. The insights and data-driven feedback provided through HR Asia's TEAM Survey enable participating companies to uncover workplace trends, identify engagement gaps, and turn employee feedback into tangible action.

As a result, being recognised as one of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is more than a badge of honour — it is proof of leadership in a time of disruption. These companies are not only retaining their best talent but also inspiring others in their industries to follow suit.

"The winners in China have demonstrated exceptional adaptability in an era of uncertainty," said Datuk William Ng, Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. "They've shown that when you put people first — when you empower, listen, and evolve — you don't just attract talent, you lead your industry. These organisations are redefining what it means to be an employer of choice in the world's most dynamic market."

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

