CNN's 'Tech for Good' explores how young innovators are revolutionizing sports safety and performance with cutting-edge technology

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of 'Tech For Good', CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout meets young innovators who are pushing the boundaries of sports science and engineering, designing cutting-edge technology that could one day redefine how athletes train, compete, and stay safe.

CNN first visits the University of Hong Kong (HKU), where student Jan Wong Ho Wang and his team have meticulously built an electric race car from scratch that will compete at an upcoming "Formula Student" competition in China. Under the guidance of academic advisor Dr. Match Ko and with Jason Chu Yan Kiu leading aerodynamics, the team has developed a unique Electrical Control Unit that will optimize the car's overall racing performance while specially designed crucial safety features guard against potential accidents and mishaps.

Across the globe, breakthroughs in athlete safety are taking shape at the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. Led by Professor Steve Rowson, the lab, which began testing helmets in 2009, has expanded its scope from American football to a wide array of sports and occupational head protection gear. Illustrating this diversity, PhD student Caitlyn Jung's research is focused on kids' bicycle helmets, while master's students Andrew Calis and Katie Metrey are testing youth hockey helmets and the effects of lacrosse stick impacts directly to the head, respectively. Their work uses advanced sensors to measure impact forces, providing a detailed, public rating system (one to five stars) that goes beyond standard pass-fail certifications, driving manufacturers to prioritize safety.

Finally, CNN travels to the picturesque English countryside, to the University of Bath, where PhD student Mike Muckelt is part of a team revolutionizing the study of biomechanics in the gruelling winter sport of skeleton racing. Working with Senior Lecturer Dr. Steffi Colyer, the team developed a unique markerless motion capture system. This non-invasive technology uses specialized cameras to capture the athletes' movements at 200 frames per second during push-starts, identifying body landmarks without the need for traditional sensors or body suits. This data helps optimize performance by analyzing the inherent asymmetry of the sport, with future applications extending to other sports like tennis and badminton, and even healthcare for clinical gait analysis and rehabilitation. Mike will apply what he's learned from this trackside tech as a coach for Great Britain's skeleton team at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tech for Good trailers: https://bit.ly/4oE8z2G

Tech for Good images: https://bit.ly/4nUyAK3

Tech for Good microsite: https://cnn.it/3PB5DSq

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 15th November at 2:30pm HKT

Sunday, 16th November at 12pm and 7pm HKT

Monday, 17th November at 6:30am HKT

About CNN International

