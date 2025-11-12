SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, L'Oréal Group marked its third consecutive year participating in the Innovation Incubation Zone with its BIG BANG Beauty Tech Open Innovation Program ("BIG BANG"). Under the theme "Elevate the Innovation for the Future", L'Oréal presented the cutting-edge achievements of its open innovation ecosystem. Throughout this year's CIIE, the company reaffirmed its firm commitment to beauty tech transformation, while also unveiling a series of high-impact initiatives and in-depth dialogues that underscored its role in connecting global intelligence and inspiring industry-wide innovation.

Key highlights include:

"At L'Oréal, our very foundation is rooted in science, and innovation isn't just a buzzword," said Barbara Lavernos, L'Oréal Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology. "We wholeheartedly believe in the extraordinary power of open innovation. For us, BIG BANG serves as the crucial bridge - connecting us with dynamic startups, fostering cross-industry collaboration, and fast-tracking the development of truly disruptive solutions. We firmly believe that the future of beauty isn't solely about groundbreaking products, it's fundamentally about groundbreaking collaborations. Open innovation enables us to 'create the beauty that moves the world'!"

Cutting-Edge Technology Takes Center Stage at CIIE

Across the Innovation Incubation Zone and the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area at CIIE, L'Oréal showcased 24 pioneering startups from the Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan Region of China, as well as Japan, South Korea, and France. Deeply integrating artificial intelligence (AI), these companies demonstrated multidimensional empowerment across consumer experience, business applications, research and development, and supply chain. Their exhibits highlighted breakthroughs in biotechnology, digital technology, and innovative devices, while for the first time incorporating a sustainability-themed showcase that demonstrated the immense potential of beauty tech.

Among the featured participants: Black Barrels from the Hong Kong SAR unveiled multiple consumer GenAI products which boasts over 20 million global users and showcases the creative potential of Generative AI (GenAI); Taiwan Region's Speed 3D Inc. introduced the world's first AI-powered smart beauty vending machine, transforming the "try-and-buy" concept into a tangible retail experience. South Korea's REPLA Inc. presented an innovative recycling process that converts discarded plastics into premium regenerated materials, offering a compelling sustainable packaging solution. Japan's Matlantis Corporation demonstrated atomic-level simulation technology capable of operating 80 million times faster than conventional methods, hence significantly accelerating formulation design, performance prediction, and product development cycles. Meanwhile, France's Greez launched a unique anti-waste e-commerce platform for the beauty industry, turning the concept of "circular economy" into practical reality.

Meanwhile, innovators from Mainland China drew strong attention in the Innovation Incubation Zone. ShengShu VIDU presented a GenAI visual creation platform, enables brands to rapidly produce high-quality video content, driving efficiency and creativity in beauty digital marketing. Rightway introduced its "carbon-negative" green packaging concept, redefining sustainability and bringing eco-innovation from the lab to everyday life.

Through the BIG BANG open-innovation platform, emerging tech innovators from L'Oréal North Asia took center stage at CIIE, showcasing their breakthroughs and jointly shaping an intelligent and sustainable beauty ecosystem for the future.

Winners Announced: Incubating the Next Generation of Beauty Tech Stars

Since its launch in China, BIG BANG has expanded over the past five years across North Asia and onto the global stage, establishing itself as a pioneering platform for open innovation. The program fosters regional synergies and opens new pathways for startups worldwide to grow and collaborate. Building on this momentum, the 2025 edition attracted strong interest from startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world, drawing more than 700 participants, the greatest in the program's history.

Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process, 19 outstanding startups emerged as winners:

Notably, several of these companies are already collaborating commercially with L'Oréal, effectively accelerating the real-world application of their breakthroughs. For instance, Rightway's "carbon-negative" materials have been adopted in the "L'Oréal for the Future" initiative, while FANGXINGWEI and XENSE ROBOTICS are exploring ways to enhance L'Oréal's supply chain agility and resilience.

On November 6, The 2025 BIG BANG Awarding Ceremony and Innovation Summit was held on the main stage of the CIIE Innovation Incubation Zone. The event brought together more than 100 startup representatives, ecosystem partners, and government officials from across North Asia to celebrate the latest achievements in open innovation. Distinguished attendees included Barbara Lavernos, L'Oréal Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology; Pascal Gondrand, Commercial counsellor of the Embassy of France; Tomohiro Suda, Consul of the Economic Section, Consul-General of Japan in Shanghai; and Leigang Weng, Chairman of Oriental Beauty Valley Group Incorporated, and bestowed the awards upon the winning enterprises.

Cross-Border Dialogue Inspires Collaborative Innovation

To further foster cross-sector collaboration and inspire innovation, L'Oréal hosted the North Asia BIG BANG Innovation Summit alongside the Awarding Ceremony. The summit featured a roundtable discussion with representatives from the 2025 BIG BANG winning startups - Deep Principle, Rightway, REPLA Inc., and ZEALS, Inc. - who shared insights from their respective fields on advancing innovation and upgrading beauty technology.

During the roundtable discussion, innovators from diverse fields shared their professional perspectives and envisioned the future where technology and beauty converge.

Haojun Jia, CEO & founder of Deep Principle, noted that AI is driving a major shift in materials research—"We help material R&D move from discovery to design." He added that AI can become increasingly intelligent through continuous experimentation, thereby stepping out of the triangle in beauty formulation R&D - achieving balance among depth, speed, and budget.

Rightway approached the topic from a packaging perspective, highlighting the significant impact of "carbon-negative materials" on "carbon and plastic reduction". Peter Zhu, CEO & founder shared a real-life example from their collaboration with L'Oréal: "We are now substituting more than 1000 tons plastic for the bubble films for logistic and transportation annually. Our material solution helps eliminating more than 50% carbon emission, reducing 30% virgin plastic usage per year."

Extending the discussion to recycling and circularity, Yunju Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of REPLA Inc., emphasized how biotechnology can give new life to waste. "We utilize bacteria to selectively recover valuable plastic resources from waste materials. Right now, our focus is on recycling polypropylene (PP) for reintegration into cosmetic packaging," she explained. Kim also reflected on the mentorship experience from BIG BANG: "We continue to gain unique and eye-opening insights on markets and consumers, and how our technology could connect them."

Masa Shimizu, CEO and founder of ZEALS, Inc. in Japan, shifted the focus to the retail front, speaking from a customer-experience perspective, highlighted the importance of natural service. "We want to leverage voice AI to infuse 'Omotenashi', the culture of Japanese Hospitality into the online store experience." He added, "Innovation isn't something you explain. It's something people feel."

The roundtable became a vibrant exchange of ideas, where diverse perspectives converged, bringing together the rationality of technology with the sensibility of beauty, and infusing new vitality into the spirit of "open co-creation".

Looking back, BIG BANG has not only served as a catalytic path for startups to turn ideas into reality, but also has united breakthrough technologies under the shared pursuit of "beauty". Today, L'Oréal continues to deepen its collaboration with global technology leaders including IBM, Google, and NVIDIA, integrating AI into BIG BANG's innovation outcomes and making AI a powerful engine driving progress in beauty tech. Moving forward, BIG BANG will remain committed to open collaboration with innovators worldwide, fostering end-to-end synergy and sustainable transformation across the beauty value chain. As an essential platform for this journey, the CIIE continues to showcase China's innovation vitality and amplify the BIG BANG story, connecting the future and inspiring the world.

About L'Oréal Groupe

For 116 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2024 the Group generated sales amounting to 43.48 billion euros. With 21 research centers across 13 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 8,000 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal Groupe has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

About L'Oréal China

L'Oréal, the world's largest beauty company, entered Chinese mainland in 1997. L'Oréal China is headquartered in Shanghai and has five offices across the country. L'Oréal China currently has 32 brands and one R&I center in China, as well as two factories in Suzhou and Yichang, owning more than 15,000 employees. After 28 years of high-quality, steady and sustainable growth, China has become the second-largest market in the world, the headquarter of the North Asia "Beauty Triangle", and one of three Beauty Tech Hubs worldwide.

As a benchmark foreign enterprise in China, L'Oréal has continuously increased its investments in innovation, society, people, and ecosystem. It also collaborates with partners to explore innovative models, set industry standards, and integrate resources, driving high-quality development of China's beauty industry. L'Oréal founded the Group's first venture capital firm of regional markets in China, "Shanghai Meicifang Investment Co., Ltd". L'Oréal Group's first self-build smart fulfillment center has been officially opened in Suzhou. Meanwhile, as one of the best corporate citizens in China, L'Oréal China has always implemented and kept the "L'Oréal for the Future Sustainable Development Commitment 2030" in mind. China is L'Oréal's first market to reach 100% renewable energies for its sites. L'Oréal China also actively contributes to the development of Chinese society through diverse CSR programs that empower women, youth, and vulnerable communities.

About L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program

L'Oreal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program (Big Bang) is the first regional initiative focused on driving open innovation, inspiration and co-creation of innovative beauty products and experiences. The program discovers, supports and nurtures promising start-ups and companies with innovative technology that can be scaled regionally and globally.