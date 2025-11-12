― Tokyo and Okinawa Top Domestic Rankings; Seoul and Taipei Lead Overseas Destinations, Hot springs, theme parks, and nature experiences drive family travel demand―

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda, operated by Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquartered in Singapore, CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), announced the results of its analysis on Japan family travel search trends for the 2025–2026 Year End and New Year holiday period.

This year, experience-led family trips are on the rise both domestically and overseas. In Japan, destinations such as Tokyo, Okinawa, and Osaka have gained popularity for their wide range of leisure options, while overseas, Seoul, Taipei and Bangkok stand out as family-friendly destinations offering both comfort and entertainment.

Top 5 Domestic Family Travel Destinations

A city brimming with experiences for families of all ages. From popular attractions such as Tokyo Disney Resort and teamLab Planets to aquariums and shopping complexes around Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo offers an abundance of family-friendly spots during the Year End and New Year period. Hotels in central Tokyo are also increasingly offering family packages and buffet-inclusive stays, making it a go-to choice for short yet memorable family getaways.

Known for its warm climate even in winter, Okinawa allows visitors to enjoy outdoor activities throughout the holiday season. Attractions such as Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, kid-friendly resort programs, and local cultural experiences continue to attract families seeking educational and interactive travel experiences. Spacious accommodations make Okinawa particularly popular for multi-generational family trips.

Centered around Universal Studios Japan, Osaka remains a family favorite combining fun, food, and entertainment. With popular attractions like Dotonbori and Kaiyukan Aquarium, the city offers both classic sightseeing and culinary enjoyment. The growing number of hotels with kitchenettes and convenient city-center access also caters to short-stay urban family travelers.

Benefiting from excellent transportation access within the Chukyo area, Nagoya has become a key base for family road trips and train-themed journeys. Attractions such as LEGOLAND Japan, Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and the SCMAGLEV and Railway Park offer a mix of learning and play. Hotels with family rooms and breakfast-inclusive plans are particularly in demand for two-night stays for Year End & New Year holiday period.

Snow activities and winter illuminations make Sapporo a unique family travel destination. Seasonal events such as Sapporo White Illumination and nearby ski resorts attract families seeking a magical winter experience. Hotels with hot springs and spas are seeing strong bookings, reflecting the rising interest in relaxing family stays during the colder season.

Top 5 Overseas Family Travel Destinations

A perfect blend of shopping, cuisine, and entertainment, Seoul offers vibrant city experiences for all ages. Indoor attractions such as Lotte World and COEX Aquarium make it an enjoyable destination even in winter. Hotels offering kids' rooms and connecting suites are also on the rise.

As a short-haul destination, Taipei is ideal for compact family getaways combining weekends and also the Year End and New Year period. From night markets and cultural workshops to the Taipei Zoo, the city offers plenty of child-friendly attractions and easygoing exploration. Japanese-language support at many facilities adds to its convenience.

Bangkok continues to attract families with its convenient access and strong value for money. Large shopping complexes like ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon feature extensive children's facilities, while diverse dining options and riverfront resorts make the city ideal for extended family stays.

A timeless family resort destination, Honolulu continues to charm travelers with its beaches, nature-based activities, and festive atmosphere. Hotels offer comprehensive holiday programs and kids' clubs, allowing both parents and children to relax. Seasonal fireworks and events for Year End & New Year holidays make it a perfect setting for creating lasting family memories.

A popular family travel destination that combines vibrant city energy. Families can enjoy iconic attractions such as the stunning night view from Victoria Peak and a ride on the Star Ferry, while children's favorites like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park offer plenty of excitement. The city also invites visitors to experience local delights such as dim sum and explore new cultural landmarks like the West Kowloon Cultural District, where learning and play come together.

Comment from Satomi Nakabayashi, Country Director, Agoda International Japan

"This year's Year End and New Year holiday season, we're seeing a growing preference for travel that emphasizes quality time spent together as a family. Whether in the city or surrounded by nature, more families are seeking opportunities to learn and experience together. Agoda will continue to support diverse travel styles that help families create memorable experiences."

With Agoda, travelers can seamlessly search and book from over 6 million accommodations, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities worldwide - all in one place. Great deals on stays can easily be found through Agoda's mobile app or official website (Agoda.com).