Custom LED Card Fun and Streamlined Issuance Journeys

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 12th to 14th, guests who arrive at Goldpac's booth (hall 3-3G19) can experiment with end-to-end solutions ranging from an integrated card production management platform to gamified consumer onboarding-to-card issuance journeys at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. Satisfying consumers' increasing demand for personalised experiences while offering issuers and perso bureaus comprehensive tools to transform production efficiency.

An array of superlative card effects is also on display with opportunities for visitors to create customised cards either at the photobooth or by uploading their own imagery via Goldpac's mobile platform. These can be instantly printed onto our captivating LED edge cards by the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160). A fun souvenir to commemorate their visit to Singapore FinTech Festival.

Captivating premium card designs engage consumer interest and drive utilisation. Unique and intricate issuer branding elements range from eco-friendly materials to metal, LED, and encrusted diamonds, among many others.

Visitors seeking all-encompassing solutions to address card production management can experiment with the streamlined demonstration of IIS (Integrated Issuance Solution). It is integrated with the desktop all-in-one card issuance printer and embosser, PIE001-M, exhibiting the use case of a distributed issuance scenario.

Leveraging Goldpac's 30 years' expertise as a leading card solutions provider, IIS is the latest offering catering to personalisation bureaus. It is a complete end-to-end industrial platform for multi-scenario card issuance management. The system elevates card production efficiency and lowers operating costs through the consolidation and automation of processes from card order management, perso profile management, device monitoring, core processing, data preparation, personalisation, through to card completion.

Other staple card issuance displays include the portable onboarding and card issuance printer, PIE001-E, and multifaceted biometric registration terminal (SST502). These desktop solutions are applicable for a wide range of industries with customisable eKYC components. Facilitating distributed issuance to increase accessibility and card activation. The self-service consumer journeys also mitigate unnecessary queues and reduce in-branch traffic.

About Goldpac

Goldpac provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

www.goldpac.tech.