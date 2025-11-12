A special counsel team detained former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Wednesday on charges of inciting an insurrection following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

Hwang, who served under former President Park Geun-hye, made Facebook posts following the martial law imposition Dec. 3 to call for the eradication of pro-North Korea forces and those involved in alleged electoral fraud.

He also called for the arrest of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.

Investigators from special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team executed a detention warrant for Hwang at his home in Seoul's Yongsan Ward after he ignored three summonses to appear for questioning.

Cho's team is tasked with investigating various allegations related to Yoon's martial law attempt. The scope of its investigation includes charges of suggesting the declaration of martial law, preparing detention facilities, plotting or killing with the purpose of staging an insurrection, and inciting an insurrection.

The team launched an investigation into Hwang following a related complaint by an online news outlet and attempted several times to execute a warrant to search his home.

Each attempt failed as Hwang kept his door shut.

With his detention, the team also succeeded in conducting the search and seizure. (Yonhap)