Marks Group's expansion into China's next-wave cities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), the hospitality arm of Singapore-based UOL Group Limited, proudly announces the opening of Pan Pacific Dalian. This marks PPHG's seventh hotel in China and its first in the vibrant coastal city of Dalian.

Strategically located on Youting Road, Pan Pacific Dalian offers guests a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and authentic local experiences. The hotel's prime location provides easy access to Xinghai Square, Dalian World Expo Centre and Dalian Xinghai Convention & Exhibition Centre making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Located in Northeast China, Dalian is fast emerging as a coastal economic powerhouse, renowned for its growing influence in international trade, maritime innovation, and as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In 2023 alone, the city reported an 87.8% increase in tourist arrivals over the previous year [1], exceeding pre-pandemic levels, while its GDP reached RMB 951.69 billion (USD 131 billion) in 2024 [2], with a 90% surge in foreign investment utilisation.

"Dalian is gaining strong traction in both domestic tourism and business travel. It is emerging as an engine of commerce, culture, and connectivity, and we see immense potential in establishing a strong presence here. Our new hotel underscores PPHG's long-term commitment to China, where growth is increasingly being shaped by the vibrancy of its next-wave cities. Our expansion into Dalian reflects our strategy to deepen our presence in China's urban centres that are driving domestic tourism and economic momentum," said Mr. Choe Peng Sum, CEO of PPHG.

Strong domestic growth fundamentals

China's domestic travel market, estimated to be around USD 744 billion, is currently the world's second largest behind United States. It is expected to grow 12% annually and overtake the US to become the world's largest by 2030, according to a report by McKinsey [3]. The report highlights that 30% of the global hotel construction pipeline is currently concentrated in China, with the pipeline heavily skewed toward luxury properties to cater to the growing demand.

"China remains one of the most dynamic growth engines for the global economy. We continue to see strong demand for travel driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and the growing aspiration of Chinese consumers to explore and experience more. For the hospitality sector, this translates into a tremendous opportunity, not only to welcome more international travellers outbound from China, but also to serve an increasingly sophisticated domestic market. At PPHG, we are investing with confidence in China's long-term trajectory, because we believe that travel and hospitality will remain integral to the country's economic story and to global tourism demand in the years ahead," he added.

Soaring 52 storeys high, Pan Pacific Dalian offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Yellow Sea and surrounding hills, combining elevated design and modern elegance in line with PPHG's Graceful Luxury 2.0 – a refreshed brand philosophy that celebrates meaningful, sensory-rich hospitality experiences. Drawing design inspiration from Dalian's rich legacy as a historic trade nexus between China and Russia, the hotel features 216 spacious rooms and suites, styled with romantic, cruise-inspired interiors that blend elegance with a sense of timeless journey. Perched at the building's summit, guests will find a range of meeting and dining venues, including a rooftop bar that promises unforgettable panoramic experiences.

Adding to its unique charm, the hotel will also offer a rooftop helipad, a striking feature for VIP transfers, aerial sightseeing, or creative events. The hotel also has state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, a fully equipped fitness centre, and a serene spa, catering to the diverse needs of its guests.

Pan Pacific Dalian marks a significant milestone in PPHG's strategic growth in China, joining a robust portfolio that includes Pan Pacific Beijing, Pan Pacific Ningbo, Pan Pacific Suzhou, Pan Pacific Tianjin, Pan Pacific Xiamen, and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Ningbo.

