SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Singles Day on November 11, digital travel platform Agoda reports a rise in solo travel interest across Asia in 2025, with a 16% increase in accommodation searches compared to last year. This trend underscores a growing movement of travelers embracing the freedom and adventure of solo journeys.

When planning their trips, solo travelers gravitate towards major cities, with Tokyo (Japan) leading the pack, and Bangkok (Thailand), Seoul (South Korea), Osaka (Japan), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) rounding out the top five destinations. These urban hubs offer a wide range of attractions, from cultural landmarks to world-class dining and lively entertainment, perfect for those looking to explore the world at their own pace. While these destinations have long been popular with all types of travelers, their unique offerings make them equally appealing to those traveling solo.

At the forefront of this trend are travelers from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan, who make up the top five solo travel groups in Asia. While Japanese travelers dominate in numbers, interest in solo travel has grown the fastest among Indonesians with a 72% increase in searches. Thai travelers follow close behind, with a 37% rise in solo travel interest. This growth highlights a transformative shift in how individuals across Asia are redefining their travel experiences and looking beyond traditional group trips.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "The rise in solo travel across Asia has become a defining trend in 2025 that reflects a growing desire for personal discovery and meaningful cultural immersion. Agoda is thrilled to support these journeys by offering a wide array of options tailored to solo travelers, ensuring they have everything they need to make their trips unforgettable."

As travelers plan their next solo adventures, Agoda is ready to help with over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.