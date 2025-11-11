Two boiler towers flanking the one that collapsed last week, trapping several workers, will be blown up at noon Tuesday to help the search for the missing, authorities said.

The towers -- Nos. 4 and 6 -- have been an impediment in the search for four workers still trapped under the rubble after tower No. 5 of a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan collapsed Thursday.

"We have conducted safety inspections for the blasting of Nos. 4 and 6, and notified institutions located within a 1 kilometer radius of the blasting site," Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said during an on-site briefing.

Work to weaken the towers has been completed by cutting steel structures and pillars within and explosives have been placed on site.

The two towers need to collapse away from the debris of No. 5 in order for it to help the search effort, according to officials.

Around 70 personnel on eight teams will be sent inside the rubble after the demolition work, firefighting authorities said.

A total of seven workers were initially trapped at the plant of the Ulsan branch of Korea East-West Power Co., a state-run utility company.

Three bodies have been recovered, while four people are still trapped, including two who are presumed dead.

The collapsed tower was 60 meters tall and in the process of being demolished after 40 years of use ending in 2021. (Yonhap)