In Atlanta, CLEARCHANG's window-mounted air purifier demonstrated the synergy of design, ventilation, and sustainable indoor air purification.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEARCHANG Co., Ltd., a pioneer in advanced air purifier and ventilation technology, successfully participated in the 23rd World Korean Business Convention (WKBC) held from April 17–20, 2025, at the Gas South Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia. During the event, the company introduced its flagship innovation, the Rebreeze window-mounted air purifier, earning international recognition for redefining standards in air purifier design, intelligent ventilation, and indoor air purification performance.

The Rebreeze air purifier drew strong interest from global distributors, investors, and sustainability advocates for its compact structure, dual-airflow ventilation system, and AI-driven air purifier automation. CLEARCHANG's participation in Atlanta further solidified its position as one of Korea's leading contributors to the future of air purifier and indoor air purification technology worldwide.

Expanding Global Footprint in the Air Purifier Market

CLEARCHANG's appearance at WKBC solidified its position as a leading Korean innovator in the air purifier industry. By presenting its next-generation window-mounted air purifier, the company demonstrated its continued commitment to combining functional ventilation with intelligent indoor air purification systems.

Unlike conventional portable air purifiers that rely solely on recirculating air, the Rebreeze model integrates directly into window frames, providing both natural ventilation and active filtration. This design enables users to enjoy cleaner, healthier indoor environments through continuous, automated indoor air purification without sacrificing space or comfort.

Highlights from the World Korean Business Convention

The 23rd WKBC brought together more than 400 companies and over 3,000 business leaders from around the globe. During the event, CLEARCHANG's booth attracted significant attention from investors, building professionals, and government representatives seeking sustainable air purifier solutions.

The company's window-mounted air purifier lineup showcased how intelligent ventilation and modern air purifier systems can harmonize within residential and commercial spaces. Live demonstrations illustrated how Rebreeze uses nano-fiber filters and IoT monitoring to ensure real-time indoor air purification, providing an energy-efficient solution to urban pollution challenges.

"Through the WKBC exhibition, we experienced firsthand the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable air purifier solutions," said a CLEARCHANG spokesperson. "The feedback reaffirmed our mission—to advance air purifier technology that improves daily life through innovation, health, and intelligent ventilation."

Innovating Beyond Traditional Air Purification

CLEARCHANG's Rebreeze system represented a milestone in air purifier design. The window-mounted air purifier utilizes a bi-directional ventilation structure that draws in outdoor air, filters pollutants through nano-fiber membranes, and expels indoor contaminants such as CO₂ and VOCs. This method allows for seamless indoor air purification while maintaining natural airflow.

By merging active ventilation and purification in one air purifier, CLEARCHANG addressed a long-standing limitation in the air purifier market: the inability to balance indoor comfort with air quality. The result is an air purifier that enhances health, productivity, and environmental performance across both homes and offices.

Industry experts at the convention praised the air purifier's compact design, noise control, and energy efficiency—key factors that make the window-mounted air purifier ideal for urban apartments, schools, and commercial facilities requiring constant indoor air purification.

Business Partnerships and Global Expansion

Following the Atlanta event, CLEARCHANG secured multiple partnership inquiries from distributors in North America and Europe. Many expressed interest in introducing the company's air purifier systems to green-building projects and HVAC integration initiatives.

Through B2B discussions, CLEARCHANG outlined its strategy for expanding the window-mounted air purifier line and related ventilation systems to international markets. The company's air purifier technology, known for its eco-friendly materials and autonomous operation, gained recognition as a viable solution for large-scale indoor air purification infrastructure.

"Interest from U.S. and European buyers has been remarkable," the representative added. "The convention validated CLEARCHANG's potential as a global leader in air purifier and ventilation innovation."

Commitment to Sustainability and Human Health

CLEARCHANG's air purifier philosophy remains deeply rooted in sustainability and environmental responsibility. The Rebreeze window-mounted air purifier was engineered to minimize environmental impact through recyclable materials, energy-efficient components, and low-noise operation. By designing a compact yet powerful air purifier that integrates with existing window structures, CLEARCHANG reduces material waste while maximizing real-world usability. This approach reflects the company's commitment to creating air purification systems that align with global goals for sustainable development and healthier urban living.

Unlike traditional air purifiers that merely circulate stagnant air, the Rebreeze system promotes continuous active ventilation, allowing indoor spaces to remain fresh, balanced, and oxygen-rich. The dual-airflow mechanism filters harmful fine dust, VOCs, and CO₂ while releasing clean, filtered air back into the environment—supporting consistent indoor air purification throughout the day. This innovation not only enhances air quality but also contributes to cognitive health, better sleep, and long-term respiratory wellness.

By integrating advanced automation and smart sensors, CLEARCHANG's air purifier continuously adjusts airflow based on humidity, temperature, and particulate levels. This intelligent control system ensures optimal comfort while conserving energy. Through this human-centered design, CLEARCHANG demonstrates that modern air purifier technology must go beyond function—serving as a bridge between environmental stewardship and daily well-being, redefining how sustainability and innovation can coexist in every home and workplace.

The Future of Intelligent Air Purification

After WKBC 2025, CLEARCHANG announced new initiatives to expand its air purifier research and development operations across Asia and North America. These efforts are designed to accelerate the company's innovation pipeline and strengthen its global leadership in smart air purifier and ventilation technologies. The next generation of the Rebreeze window-mounted air purifier will incorporate enhanced AI-driven airflow control, predictive maintenance features, and deeper integration with smart-home ecosystems to deliver superior indoor air purification performance for both residential and commercial spaces.

CLEARCHANG's R&D roadmap also includes the development of adaptive algorithms that allow the air purifier to respond to changes in user behavior, seasonal air quality, and indoor environmental data. This intelligent approach transforms the air purifier from a static household appliance into an evolving environmental companion. Through continuous monitoring and optimization, the system will autonomously balance ventilation, humidity, and filtration, ensuring healthier air while maintaining energy efficiency. Such advancements reflect CLEARCHANG's mission to make the air purifier an active contributor to sustainability and smart-living innovation.

Looking ahead, the company envisions the air purifier as the centerpiece of an interconnected ecosystem that supports sustainable urban living. By partnering with global universities, research institutes, and industry collaborators, CLEARCHANG continues to establish new benchmarks in air purifier design and technology. This long-term vision underscores the company's commitment to redefining indoor air purification for future generations—where clean air, intelligent automation, and environmental responsibility coexist seamlessly in everyday life.

