HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Xtep's elite athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi 2025, with Duber Abdisa Teshome claiming the men's marathon title in 02:21:57 and Lema Alemitu Ajema leading a women's podium sweep with her winning time of 02:40:27. The Ethiopian dominance was further demonstrated by Adula Askale Alemayehu (02:41:37) and Tadese Zeritu Shawel (02:44:56) securing the remaining women's podium spots. Vietnamese runners also shone brightly, with Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ capturing the national women's title in 02:53:30, Phạm Đức Thọ earning national men's bronze in 02:40:01, and Trịnh Quốc Lượng taking half marathon bronze in 01:15:40. As the Strategic Technical and Exclusive Apparel Sponsor, Xtep was there throughout this spectacle, marking its 7th consecutive year supporting the runners in their pursuit of new personal bests.

Vietnam's running scene is booming, with major events now attracting over 20,000 participants and approximately 36% of the population exercising regularly. Through its seven-year partnership, Xtep has identified a pivotal shift: Vietnamese runners are no longer just participating; they are actively pursuing better performance, advanced techniques, and professional-grade equipment. This insight formed the strategic foundation for Xtep's comprehensively upgraded support system this season.

It began with equipping runners for success, launching the 160X 7.0 series in August to provide elite and ambitious runners with championship-level gear designed to help them achieve their goals. Building on this hardware advantage, Xtep rolled out an integrated promotional campaign, bringing the marathon's message, "TOGETHER, WE RUN FURTHER" to life through official POP materials and a thematic video. Community activation followed, with the 1st X-RUN CAMP in Hanoi on October 19, where certified coaches trained pacers in critical skills like pace control and endurance management. Further deepening local engagement, the brand collaborated with the XRC Running Club for community training sessions, offering runners of all levels professional guidance and a confidence boost ahead of race day.

The excitement continued off the course as well. On November 6, Xtep hosted its 1st runner experience session at the AEON Mall Ha Dong store, where elite athletes engaged with the community, sharing course-specific strategies and pacing techniques. The event created a space for genuine community connection and motivation, inspiring runners to set new goals. From November 7 to 9, Xtep's booth at the Marathon Expo became one of the most popular stops of the weekend, featuring interactive demos and prize giveaways that drew steady crowds and celebrated the joy and community of running.

This series of initiatives from training to race-week engagement reflects Xtep's brand philosophy: "Make It Different." The brand is squarely focused on serving elite athletes, providing them with the cutting-edge gear and race-ready support needed to compete at their absolute peak. Every innovation is engineered to help these runners break limits, push for the podium, and deliver performances that define their careers.

Throughout its long-term involvement in Vietnam, Xtep has brought substantial value to the running community - from introducing innovative running gear and professional event support to fostering diverse community engagement. The brand has not only witnessed but actively contributed to the evolution of Vietnam's running culture, helping build a more professional and vibrant running ecosystem. Looking ahead, Xtep will continue to drive innovation across its footwear and apparel lines, contributing to the growth of the local running culture while inspiring more people to move forward through the power of sport.