Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has received the top grade under the trade ministry's export compliance program, recognizing the company's transparent management of strategic items.

The South Korean tech giant earned the highest "AAA" grade from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources for its management of products related to national security, including semiconductors and network equipment.

Businesses certified by the trade ministry are entitled to various administrative benefits, including a shorter export approval review period.

Samsung Electronics has maintained the top grade since the trade ministry introduced the grading system in 2014 to bolster transparency and efficiency in exporting strategic items.

"Samsung Electronics will continue efforts to stabilize the global supply chain and solidify its presence as a responsible trade partner required by the global community," the company said in a release. (Yonhap)