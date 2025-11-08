WUXI, China, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th, the 2025 China International Intelligent Communication Forum, co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and the People's Government of Jiangsu Province, was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

Major projects and initiatives were announced, including the 2025 China Cities International Intelligent Communication Capability Ranking released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; the Yangtze River Delta Base of Global Language Service Platform jointly unveiled by CCTV.com, Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and Jiangnan University; signing ceremonies of 14 Wuxi's priority cultural industry projects; and launching ceremony of city image themed micro-series.

The forum featured a long list of VIP speakers, including Huang Wei, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS); Dmitry Palchunov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering, International Co-chair, Solvable Lab INT.; Guo Tong, chairman of CCTV.com, chairman & general manager of Yangshipin.cn; Churchill Otieno, president of the African Editors Forum; Tong Jisheng, president of China Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Enterprises Association; John Probandt, co-founder of WAW Foundation, famous writer and producer; and Wang Xingxing, founder, CEO&CTO of Unitree.

Another highlight was the Global Youth Roundtable, where Chen Ming, host and debater; Zhu Yiran, film director of Shenzhou 13; Mohamed Jihad, foreign expert of China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, Ambassador of Silk Road Friendship; Laurence Larson, New Zealand Mandopop singer-songwriter; and Ana Rivas, Americas champion of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students; among other guests, shared their personal stories to showcase the thinkings and actions of global youth in the era of intelligent communication.

A series of events were held alongside the main forum, such as the AI Digital Human Forum, the Wuxi Forum on the International Communication of City Image, the Wuxi Film Forum, the Workshop on Local Work of International Communication, and an experiential tour of Wuxi for foreign media.