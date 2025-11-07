‘Coffee Diplomacy’ at APEC: Korea–U.S. Startup Imunika Goes Viral as Japan’s Motegi Prepares Tariff Talks with Trump

Japan's newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi sparked an unexpected viral moment at APEC 2025 after stopping by Imunika — the official coffee sponsor of APEC 2025 Korea, a Korea–U.S. startup redefining "Wellness Specialty Coffee."

SEOUL, South Korea and WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A quiet exchange at the APEC 2025 Korea Summit became one of the event's most unexpected stories. Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's newly appointed Foreign Minister — soon to help steer Japan–U.S. tariff negotiations — was filmed sampling Imunika, a small bio-fermented coffee startup that unexpectedly found global attention.

The clip, posted to Motegi's official social-media account, drew over 4 million views, 60,000 shares, and 15,000 comments within 48 hours, softening his characteristically firm public image. In a follow-up interview, Motegi said, "I didn't expect the video introducing the coffee to be viewed more than four million times."

Founded in Korea and the US, Imunika created a disruptive innovation in coffee, representing a new wave of Wellness Specialty Coffee that blends Korea's fermentation technique with Seattle's specialty roasting profile. Through its patented bio-fermentation process, medicinal mushrooms are integrated with coffee beans, producing a smoother, lower-caffeine cup that supports immune health, gut balance, and mental clarity — what the company calls "Mushroom Coffee 2.0."

"It was a completely serendipitous moment for us," said Jinhu Park, Imunika's Founder and CEO. "Imunika represents Korea's wellness culture — each cup is meant as an investment in oneself, not a mere act of consumption. At APEC, it was humbling to see how naturally that idea resonated among the world's leaders."

The company's story is rooted in a personal journey. Park, a Cornell-educated entrepreneur, began developing Imunika's mushroom fermentation technique with his family after losing his younger brother to cancer in 2020 — turning that tragic experience into a mission to redefine the world's most beloved beverage, coffee.

What began as a search for healing became a cup now connecting Korea, Japan, and the United States — proof that shared taste can sometimes achieve what diplomacy aims for.

