SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Pigeon unveiled its latest advances in feeding and baby care science under the theme "The Nest".

23 Years in China: Pigeon Expands from Local Innovation to Global Leadership

Within the CIIE Consumer Goods exhibition area (Hall 6.1), Pigeon's baby feeding bottles have become a signature highlight.

As the trusted global leader in high-quality, precision-engineered baby and maternity care products, Pigeon celebrates 23 years in China this year. Zhou Jianfeng, President of Pigeon China, said, "Our journey in China began by bringing products directly from Japan. Over time, Pigeon has deepened its commitment—building three manufacturing facilities and an R&D center in China, introducing advanced technologies and quality systems to deliver trusted solutions for local families. Today, these locally developed innovations, production capabilities, and insights are helping to shape our global business."

This year, Pigeon's Skincare Research Center in China debuted an iPSc derived infant epidermal skin model for infants, engineered with iPS cell technology derived from Nobel Prize-winning research. The model addresses a long-standing challenge in baby skincare—scientifically validating product efficacy for delicate infant skin. It is now being applied in-house to develop and test Pigeon's proprietary formulations, including the brand's flagship 2025 introduction—the Vernix Baby Skincare Series.

70 Years of Pigeon Bottle Evolution: Honoring the Bond Between Parent and Child

At Pigeon's booth, visitors explored the brand's 70-year heritage of feeding innovation. In 1949, Pigeon transformed infant feeding with its first nursing bottle, featuring a screw-on wide-neck design that set a new benchmark for ease and comfort, differentiating it from the straight-insert method at the time. Today, Pigeon's third generation Soft touch Wide-Neck Nursing Bottle, created to closely replicate the nursing experience, supports millions of newborn families worldwide. The brand also understands the modern parent's focus on design and lifestyle, combining technical excellence with fresh, expressive aesthetics.

In China, Pigeon also focuses on supporting infants with special needs. To date, more than 36,000 children born with cleft lip and palate have benefited from Pigeon's support programs, and over 9,000 premature babies have received essential nutrition through Pigeon-supported breast milk banks in NICU care. At CIIE 2025, Pigeon also signed a renewed strategic cooperation agreement with the National Center for Women and Children's Health to further strengthen science-based infant feeding and maternal wellness initiatives.