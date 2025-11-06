The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces Southeast Asia's first exclusive partnership with EPICUTIS®, pharmaceutical-grade, science-backed skincare

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is pleased to announce the Southeast Asia debut of innovative, science-driven skincare brand EPICUTIS®, developed by biotech innovator Signum Biosciences. In this exclusive partnership, The Ritz-Carlton Spa Singapore has been designated as the brand's flagship property in the region, where holistic harmony intertwines with the forefront of skincare innovation.

Elevating Luxury Wellness with Science

This collaboration is a significant step for The Ritz-Carlton Spa, positioning it as the first luxury spa in Southeast Asia to feature the cutting-edge EPICUTIS® skincare line. As the luxury hospitality sector increasingly embraces integrative health and holistic wellness, The Ritz-Carlton Spa's latest offerings seamlessly blend indulgent spa rituals with advanced molecular science. The exclusive menu of facials and advanced treatments features offerings designed to deliver not only refined comfort but also clinically-proven therapeutic efficacy to support a balanced and refined lifestyle, rooted in holistic well-being. This move underscores the hotel's position as a forerunner in luxury hospitality, reflecting a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences, where wellness, backed by performance and science, is increasingly embraced as an essential part of modern luxury living.

Peter Mainguy, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore commented: "At The Ritz-Carlton, we are committed to continuously innovating in anticipation of our guests' evolving and often unspoken needs. Our exclusive partnership with EPICUTIS® marks a new chapter in luxury wellness for Southeast Asia – one where cutting-edge skincare science meets holistic well-being. Together, we are redefining the standards of efficacy and experience, offering our guests visible, lasting results that embody both inner balance and outer radiance."

Maxwell Stock, Founder & CEO of EPICUTIS® shared: "Singapore is a hub of innovation, culture, and luxury, making it the perfect gateway for EPICUTIS® into Southeast Asia. Partnering with The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore allows us to share our science-first philosophy with discerning travelers and locals who value both results and refinement."

The EPICUTIS® Science-first Philosophy

Adopting a science-first philosophy, EPICUTIS® redefines clean beauty standards. Developed in one of the world's most advanced scientific laboratories by renowned Princeton biophysicist Dr. Jeffry Stock, EPICUTIS® is the first professional skincare line to apply pharmaceutical research technologies to topical formulations. In collaboration with master formulator Masanori Tamura, EPICUTIS® delivers clean, clinically proven, performance-driven formulations featuring proprietary patented active ingredients — including TSC, Hyvia®, and DSD* — designed to support skin health on a cellular level. Every EPICUTIS® product is EWG Verified and made with 100% non-toxic ingredients are sourced and processed to meet medical-grade purity standards. Embracing a "less-is-more" approach, EPICUTIS® is committed to full transparency. Each formula is crafted with minimal, clearly disclosed ingredients, free from unnecessary additives for maximum results. This ensures biocompatibility, safety, and efficacy, while significantly reducing the risk of adverse reaction — an approach that resonates with today's wellness-focused traveler who prioritises skin longevity and holistic well-being.

Elevated Signature Spa Treatments by EPICUTIS® include:

Bespoke Facial: A fully customised facial tailored to individual skin's unique needs with advanced pharmaceutical-grade EPICUTIS® formulations to deliver targeted results, promoting optimal skin health and balance.

Signature Facial: An efficacious yet luxurious treatment designed to visibly brighten the complexion while strengthening the skin barrier. Powered by EPICUTIS® patented ingredients, ABSO and Hyvia®, this facial delivers long-lasting hydration, resilience and radiance.

Brightening Facial: A next-generation facial infused with antioxidant-rich actives to restore luminosity from within. This revitalising treatment helps even skin tone, boost clarity, and revive a dull complexion with scientifically proven EPICUTIS® ingredients.

Mom-to-Be Ritual: A nurturing, pregnancy-safe treatment that calms inflammation, nourishes dry areas, promotes skin elasticity, and replenishes moisture for radiant, healthy skin, with the EPICUTIS® Lipid Body Treatment.

Lipid Full Body Treatment: A full-body experience blending lymphatic drainage, exfoliation, and deep nourishment to restore and rejuvenate the skin, featuring the barrier-strengthening EPICUTIS® Lipid Body Treatment.

The Spa Journey of Rejuvenation

Nestled amidst lush greenery and featuring an outdoor swimming pool, The Ritz-Carlton Spa Singapore offers a tranquil retreat in the heart of Marina Bay, where guests experience lasting wellness in a sanctuary of timeless elegance. Located across from the hotel's state-of-the-art gym on Level One, the spa offers signature experiences designed to harmonise relaxation, wellness and indulgent pampering. Discover an extensive selection of massages, bespoke body therapies, and our signature Half-Day Luxury Spa Experience, a transformative experience crafted to renew both body and spirit. For guests seeking a romantic escape, our elegant Ritz-Carlton Spa Suite, provides a private haven within one of 10 serene treatment rooms, serving as the perfect setting to create unforgettable moments with your loved one.

Both his and her locker rooms offer whirlpools, steam rooms, saunas, shower facilities, and relaxation rooms with Zero Gravity recliners.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Singapore is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For enquiries and reservations, please contact (65) 6434-5203 or email rc.sinrz.spa@ritzcarlton.com. Visit us at www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/spa.

*Scientific Terminology

TSC (tetramethylhexadecenyl succinoyl cysteine) is a novel molecule that acts as a super-lipid, dramatically improving skin's natural barrier function while helping to shield it from a variety of environmental aggressors —including UV rays and pollution.

Hyvia® a novel moisturizing agent derived from organic non-GMO chia seed oil, delivers stable potent omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids—working at the cellular level to help boost hydration, calm inflammation and fight fine lines, wrinkles and other visible signs of skin aging.

DSD (disodium S-phytyl diglycoloylcysteine) is a powerful, proprietary antioxidant that protects against environmental stressors by blocking UV and pollution induced skin damage.

Press kit images are available for download here.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Centrally located along Singapore's Marina Bay, this 608-room luxury hotel continues to be distinguished by unparalleled hospitality synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand. Exciting local attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, the Art Science Museum, the Integrated Resorts and the Singapore Flyer are only minutes away, while over 2,000 shopping and dining options are accessible via a covered sky bridge.

Renowned for iconic views from its spacious guest rooms and suites, the hotel features an exclusive Club Lounge on Level 32. World-class dining options include Colony which showcases a true taste of Singapore, the one Michelin star Summer Pavilion, or the 1960s inspired Republic, which is ranked No.57 of Asia's 50 Best Bars extended list 2024. Exclusive EPICUTIS® facials and ESPA body treatments can be enjoyed at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa.

About EPICUTIS®

EPICUTIS® is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honouring a commitment to clean beauty and minimal ingredients, offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. EPICUTIS®' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetic of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about EPICUTIS®, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.