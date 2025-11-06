SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first healthcare simulation certification programmes designed specifically for Southeast Asian professionals were launched at the S3 Conference 2025 opening ceremony today. The event was attended by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information & Ministry of Health. The Certified Educator in Healthcare Simulation (CEHS) and Certified Technologist in Healthcare Simulation (CTHS) programmes will provide accessible, rigorous training for doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and technical specialists across the region.

As current international certifications are based on American contexts, these affect the learning experience of participants in Southeast Asia and, consequently, the pass rates. Currently, the pass rates for participants based outside the United States for the Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator and the Certified Healthcare Simulation Operations Specialist programmes are at 14.6% and 15% respectively[1]. The new CEHS and CTHS programmes seek to address the critical gaps in professional development for regional simulation professionals by offering contextualised content for Southeast Asian healthcare settings, scheduling that accommodates Southeast Asian time zones, and with lower costs compared to existing international certifications. Both programmes will commence by the end of 2026, with the goal of training 50 participants in the inaugural year. There are plans to scale up the intake over five years to meet growing regional demand.

The key benefits of the new certification programmes are as follows:

Professor Lim Soon Thye, Deputy Group CEO (Research, Education & Innovation), SingHealth, said, "Healthcare simulation has become an essential aspect of training for a spectrum of clinical conditions, enabling healthcare professionals to master complex procedures and hone critical decision-making skills in a risk-free environment. As patient volume increases, with a growing number of complex cases, simulation-based education has become an important pedagogy in developing highly skilled practitioners not just in Singapore but across the region. I am confident that the new CEHS and CTHS programmes will support the growth of the use of healthcare simulation in medical education in Singapore and the region."

The certification programmes were developed through collaboration between SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Medical Simulation, the Pan Asia Simulation Society in Healthcare, and the Malaysian Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

More information on the programmes can be found in the Annex.

About the S3 Conference

Hosted by the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Medical Simulation (SIMS) and jointly organised with Society for Simulation in Europe (SESAM) and the Gathering of Healthcare Simulation Technology Specialists (SimGHOSTS), the S3 Conference 2025 is held from 5 to 7 November at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Academia, Singapore General Hospital Campus. Gathering the brightest minds and ideas in healthcare simulation, the highly anticipated conference will showcase the wide spectrum of healthcare simulation capabilities and applications pertinent across various domains of education today, with the aim of strengthening the practice of healthcare professionals to propel patient care standards in anticipation of future needs.



For more information, visit: https://www.singhealthdukenus.com.sg/S3-2025

About SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre

The SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre (AMC) draws on the collective strengths of SingHealth and Duke-NUS Medical School to provide our patients and community with the best outcomes and experience.

By leveraging the synergies in clinical care, research and education created through our Academic Clinical Programmes, Disease Centres and Joint Institutes, the SingHealth Duke-NUS AMC fosters the exchange of scientific knowledge and clinical perspectives to accelerate innovation and new discoveries, advance the practice of medicine as well as nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals.

SingHealth delivers comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and integrated care across a network of acute hospitals, national specialty centres, polyclinics and community hospitals. Offering over 40 clinical specialties, SingHealth is Singapore's largest public healthcare cluster.

Duke-NUS, Singapore's flagship graduate-entry medical school, nurtures 'Clinician Plus' graduates to become leaders in the global healthcare and biomedical ecosystem, while scientists from its five Signature Research Programmes and 10 Centres transform medicine and improve lives in Asia and beyond.

[1]Pass rates for Southeast Asian participants are not available.

ANNEX

Details of Southeast Asian Healthcare Simulation Certification Programmes

Background

The Certified Educator in Healthcare Simulation (CEHS) and Certified Technologist in Healthcare Simulation (CTHS) programmes are developed to directly address the limited access and progress to professional development for simulation professionals in Southeast Asia and the region.

Advantages

1) Contextualised content

2) Southeast Asian-friendly scheduling

By providing training in a Southeast Asian time zone, participants do not have to sacrifice sleep and will be able to learn more effectively.

3) Lower costs

Expected Impact on Healthcare Delivery

4) Enhancing skills for improved patient outcomes

5) Advancing the role of simulation in medical education

With the new CEHS and CTHS programmes, healthcare educators and simulation technologists will be equipped with validated simulation competencies and be well-positioned to deliver healthcare simulation within the Asian context, while upholding rigorous international quality and safety standards.