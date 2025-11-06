South Korean tech giant Naver Corp. said Thursday it will invest more than 1 trillion won ($692.9 million) next year in artificial intelligence infrastructure and introduce an AI agent across its major services, including shopping and search, as part of its push to become a leading AI company.

"Building upon the solid competitiveness of Korea's core manufacturing industries, including semiconductors, automobiles and batteries, we will accelerate AI transformation and innovation across all Korean industries by adding Naver's unparalleled AI software capabilities," Choi Soo-yeon, chief executive officer of Naver, said in a keynote speech at the company's annual tech conference, DAN25, in southern Seoul.

"Based on our full-stack AI technology capabilities, we will contribute to Korea's leap forward in becoming one of the world's top three AI powers," she added.

Naver said it will aggressively expand investment in data centers and computing to strengthen the competitiveness of its AI ecosystem, aiming to build the largest and most advanced infrastructure in Korea.

The company plans to invest over 1 trillion won in graphics processing units next year alone and begin full-scale operation of a physical AI test bed connecting its headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, and its data center in Sejong in the second half of this year.

Physical AI refers to AI integrated into physical systems, such as robots and autonomous vehicles.

Naver has recently secured 60,000 GPUs from Nvidia Corp., which announced plans last month to deploy a total of 260,000 GPUs to South Korea.

Choi also unveiled follow-up plans for her company's "On-service AI" strategy, aimed at integrating its self-developed large language model, HyperCLOVA X, into core services.

"Over the past year, team Naver has integrated AI into key services, such as search, shopping and finance, using proprietary technology," Choi said. "This has brought positive results, including higher user satisfaction and revenue growth."

She said Naver plans to introduce its AI agent, Agent N, across major services, starting with shopping and later expanding to search and advertising, building on its previous experience.

As a first step, Naver plans to launch a shopping agent on its premium shopping service, Naver Plus Store, in the first quarter of next year.

Starting in the second quarter, it will introduce AI Tab, which combines AI agents with integrated search.

"Users will not need to think about what search terms to enter," Choi said. "Simply by conversing with Agent N, the AI agent will understand the user's intent, connect them to the desired service and even perform actions on their behalf." (Yonhap)