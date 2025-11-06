The South Korean government on Thursday unveiled its proposal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2035 from the 2018 level.

In a public hearing, the government unveiled two proposals for the nationally determined contribution by 2035, one of which will be submitted to the United Nations.

The first option would require the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum 50 percent and a maximum 60 percent, while the second option calls for a slightly more ambitious goal of reducing emissions by a minimum 53 percent and a maximum 60 percent by the target year, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

The government will set the final NDC goal at a Cabinet meeting next week and submit its new target to the UN the following week. (Yonhap)