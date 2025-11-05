To commemorate two decades since its groundbreaking 3-in-1 coffee press debuted, the iconic coffee press is expanding its lineup with new Premium colorways and a compact, high-performance Manual Coffee Grinder

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two decades of great-tasting coffee calls for a celebration and AeroPress, Inc. is marking the milestone by unveiling all-new products designed to enhance the brewing experience, including the brand's first Manual Coffee Grinder and the popular AeroPress Premium in new Black and White color variants.

The pro-level, ultra-compact Manual Grinder promises the same precision, versatility, portability and ease-of-use that the brand is known for, delivering effortlessly smooth, consistent results across every brew method—from espresso and AeroPress to pour-over, moka pot and French press. No matter how you brew, it's designed to elevate your coffee ritual. The introduction marks the brand's first-ever expansion beyond manual brewers and into a broader portfolio of high-performance coffee gear.

Its ground-breaking design delivers:

The brand's award-winning Premium is the most sought-after release ever introduced by AeroPress—selling out in record time. The new Black and White editions build off that success – made from the same hand-crafted double wall borosilicate glass and metal with subtle, laser-etched branding, combining elevated aesthetics with the brand's patented 3-in-1 brew technology. Delivering the smoothness of a pour-over, the full body of a French press and the richness of espresso in under two minutes, the Premium edition, now available in three colors, offers the perfect gift for coffee lovers who value their kitchen aesthetic and appreciate great design and even better-tasting coffee.

"Throughout our 20-year history, AeroPress has been committed to delivering products that help consumers brew better," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of AeroPress. "We've applied the same design ethos of flavor, precision, versatility and portability that has made our compact brewers iconic to create a manual grinder that delivers professional performance in a travel-friendly form, as well as answered fans' calls for a coffee maker that combines both functionality and stylish design with our new Premium colors."

David Cole, CMO of AeroPress, added: "Launching the Manual Grinder and latest Premium colorways alongside our 20th Anniversary demonstrates AeroPress' evolution as a brand and our commitment to our fans. We worked closely with a group of baristas, competitors, and coffee professionals to validate every choice in making the Manual Grinder—from Italian-made titanium-coated burrs to 60+ precise grind settings—to ensure our promise of a high-performance and reliably versatile coffee experience. Their insights helped fine-tune each element, so it performs at the highest standards anywhere you brew."

Both the Manual Grinder ($199.95 USD) and Premium Black and White editions ($199.95 USD) are available now from distributors around the world and on Amazon Europe in select markets, with greater global distribution coming soon.

For more information about AeroPress, new products and brew methods, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress was invented by engineer Alan Adler, who set out to create a better way to brew a single cup of coffee — smoother, more flavorful and faster. His breakthrough, air pressure, sped up extraction and reduced bitterness, unlocking the full flavor of the coffee bean in every cup.

Part French Press, part Pour-Over and part Espresso, AeroPress uses patented 3-in-1 brew technology that combines immersion, air pressure and micro-filtration. The result: a clean, full-bodied cup with less bitterness and no grit, brewed in under 60 seconds.

Unlike traditional brewing methods, AeroPress offers complete control over every variable — enabling recipes from cold brew and iced coffee to rich espresso-style drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. With its travel-friendly design and fast brewing process, AeroPress has become a favorite of baristas, world champions and everyday coffee lovers. More than 75,000 five-star reviews and the fan-fueled World AeroPress Championship — the largest filtered coffee competition in the world, spanning 70+ countries — underscore its global impact.

To learn more, visit aeropress.com