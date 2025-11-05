WUHAN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 29–30, at the All Energy Australia 2025, EVE Energy entered into a strategic partnership with Australian energy company EVO Power. Under the agreement, EVE will supply 2.2GWh of its large-scale energy storage systems—Mr.Big and Mr.Giant—over the next five years, supporting the large-scale deployment of front-of-meter storage solutions in Australia. This collaboration marks another major milestone in the global commercialization of EVE Energy's large-capacity battery technology.

Mr.Big & Mr.Giant: Dual Breakthrough in Technology and Market Access

The partnership focuses on scaling the application of Mr.Big and Mr.Giant systems in Australia, highlighting EVE Energy's leading position in large battery innovation.

Local Support and Global Capability Strengthen Presence in Australia

To better serve the Australian market, EVE Energy is accelerating its local strategy. The company has initiated the establishment of an Australian subsidiary, which will provide comprehensive services—including sales, pre-sales support, and local after-sales partnerships—ensuring timely and efficient technical assistance for customers.

On the global delivery front, EVE Energy's Malaysia production base is set to be fully operational by Q1 2026, further enhancing supply capacity for the Australian market.

As a leading Australian energy firm, EVO Power brings extensive local market expertise and project development experience. This partnership effectively combines both parties' strengths, and as joint projects roll out, EVE Energy and EVO Power will help advance Australia's renewable energy goals and contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy system.