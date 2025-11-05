HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of the 2025 shortlist, MMA SMARTIES Awards Vietnam once again reaffirms its position as one of the most prestigious marketing awards in the country. For over a decade, SMARTIES has been the stage where campaigns that exemplify strategic excellence, creative brilliance, flawless execution, and measurable business impact are celebrated at the highest level – setting new benchmarks for the entire industry.

The Growing Momentum of SMARTIES Awards

The 2025 season marks a remarkable leap in both scale and quality for SMARTIES Awards Vietnam, with a record-breaking number of campaign submissions. In Vietnam, 982 campaigns officially entered the competition – including 527 campaigns competing at the national level, 265 campaigns were entered into the APAC competition and 190 were submitted to the Global level.

These numbers not only reflect the growing appeal of the SMARTIES Awards but also highlight the remarkable evolution of Vietnam's marketing community – one that is increasingly dynamic, creative, and ready to compete on the global stage.

From global powerhouses to pioneering local brands, all come together at SMARTIES –where every campaign stands as a statement of bold thinking and a testament to marketing's power to drive real business growth.

7 Strategic Channels – 25 Categories – A Complete Picture of Modern Marketing

SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2025 continues to capture the vibrant pulse of the marketing industry with an expanded award system – featuring 7 strategics channels and 25 categories that together paint a comprehensive picture of modern marketing.

Each track serves as a unique lens through which to see how Vietnamese brands are advancing on the global stage – agile, inventive, and full of determination in this era of transformation. Together, they create a competitive arena that pushes marketers not only to pursue differentiation, but also to keep learning, experimenting, and redefining the true value of creativity and effectiveness.

7 Vietnam's Marketing Community: When Creativity Becomes Identity

This year's shortlist clearly reflects the strength and resilience of Vietnam's marketing industry. From pioneering global brands such as Abbott, BYD, Coca-Cola, Ford, Fujifilm, Grab, Heineken, Highlands Coffee, L'Oréal, Mondelez Kinh Đô, MSD, Nestlé, SAMSUNG, Suntory PepsiCo, TOYOTA, Unilever, VietJet Air, Vietnam Airlines, YVES ROCHER,… to leading agencies including Dentsu Creative, EssenceMediacom, Hakuhodo, LEO, Mindshare, MullenLowe Mishra, Ogilvy Group, PMAX, TMRW Vietnam, and Zenith,… – every campaign demonstrates strategic thinking, adaptability, and the ambition to create genuine value and meaningful impact for both businesses and society.

More than just an award, SMARTIES Vietnam stands as a symbol of innovation – a platform where strategic excellence and creative ingenuity are transformed into tangible business results, strengthening Vietnam's position on the global marketing stage.

SMARTIES Gala Night 2025 – A Night of Celebration and Inspiration

On October 31, 2025, at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, the SMARTIES Gala Night will officially honor the most outstanding campaigns and teams of the year.

This highly anticipated event will be a well-deserved celebration of breakthrough achievements – and a moment to reflect on a year of transformation across the industry. Each winning campaign represents a new milestone: data used more intelligently, technology applied more deeply, and creativity emerging as the shared language of growth.

Join Vietnam's marketing community in celebrating these defining moments at SMARTIES Gala Night 2025: https://mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/vietnam

