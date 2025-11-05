The PRIME product series features the world's only technology capable of regenerating lead-acid batteries without internal overheating. With regular maintenance and the use of a regenerator, lead-acid batteries can achieve up to 3 times the lifespan of typical use.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing global concerns over lithium-ion battery fires, often referred to as "lithium fire phobia", South Korea's leading lead-acid battery regeneration company, REPOWERTEK, has unveiled its groundbreaking fifth-generation "PRIME Series" regenerator, along with an innovative industrial workshop and platform business model, marking a new chapter in the global battery regeneration industry. The PRIME system restores batteries without generating internal heat or damage, extending battery life by 200–300% and offering a safer, more economical alternative to lithium-based energy storage.

Amid intensifying global competition in energy storage, lithium-ion batteries are increasingly considered "ticking time bombs," prone to fire, thermal runaway, and toxic gas emissions—a trend now described as "lithium phobia." Even so-called safe LFP (LiFePO₄) batteries carry risks of hydrogen fluoride release and explosions under thermal stress, highlighting the urgent need for fundamentally safer solutions.

PRIME addresses this critical gap. Over more than a decade of research and development, and five product generations, REPOWERTEK has exported PRIME to over 70 countries. The system safely and repeatedly restores industrial lead-acid batteries for ESS, UPS, and traction applications across telecommunications, data centers, hospitals, shipping, railways, and defense. Its proprietary high-frequency pulse algorithm ensures stable battery performance for up to 10 years while preventing overheating or degradation.

"PRIME is more than a technology," said a REPOWERTEK spokesperson. "It is a comprehensive platform redefining industrial battery management, improving safety, sustainability, and cost efficiency worldwide."

The platform integrates battery subscription and leasing models, PRIME maintenance services, equipment rental, lead recycling, and strategic partnerships with manufacturers, creating recurring revenue streams and a fully circular, sustainable closed-loop ecosystem.

Inspired by automotive maintenance practices, the PRIME system incorporates scheduled restoration cycles. After initial regeneration at roughly two-thirds of a battery's service life, follow-up treatments every 12–18 months restore capacity, reduce total ownership costs, and maintain fire-free operation over the battery's extended lifespan.

In 2025, REPOWERTEK showcased its technology at major global exhibitions, including Middle East Energy (Dubai), The Smarter E Europe (Munich), RE+ (Las Vegas), and Smart Energy Week (Tokyo). The company's next appearance will be at Solar & Battery Asia 2025, November 5–7, at KINTEX (Hall 5 – Booth D5) in Goyang, South Korea.

REPOWERTEK is now seeking regional joint venture partners and investors to expand its industrial battery regeneration and maintenance platform across the ESS, UPS, and traction battery markets.

For partnership or investment inquiries, visit www.regenerator.co.kr or contact REPOWERTEK INC. directly. (prime@repowertek.com)