HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated Finternet 2025 Asia Digital Finance Summit successfully concluded today at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Guided by the core philosophy of "Bridge Ideas with Solutions" and the objectives of "Serving the Real Economy, Building a Global Stage, and Connecting the Web3 World," the summit featured high-level dialogues on critical issues. These included the compliant development of digital finance, institutional adoption pathways, and real-economy applications, jointly exploring the future development path for the digital asset industry at this critical "turning point."

Over 1,500 delegates from around the world attended the summit, including regulatory representatives, top-tier financial giants, institutional investors, and pioneers from the internet technology and Web3 sectors.

Lawrence Lee, Chair of the Finternet Committee and Chairman of OSL Group, said in his opening remarks of the summit that the digital asset industry is at a critical "turning point." He stressed it must transition from the "1.0 Era," characterized by hype and speculation, to the "2.0 Era," defined by a focus on solutions and real-world utility.

"Our mission is to find a new equilibrium. By building a compliance network based on global dialogue and collaboration, we will ultimately bridge the new force of digital assets with the real economy," said Lee.

Kevin Cui, Convener of the Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit Committee and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said: "The ultimate purpose of the digital asset industry's development is not to become a tool for market speculation. It needs to achieve real-world implementation, find genuine use cases, and leverage the dual advantages of technological breakthroughs and financial innovation. It must empower real economic growth and lead positive change in the industry and society."

The success of Finternet 2025 was made possible by the strong support of many parties. Supporting Organizations for the summit included OSL Group, InvestHK, the Financial Services Development Council, Cyberport, Visa, Tether, China Renaissance, King & Wood Mallesons, AWS, Cobo, DigiFT, Sunrate, Avalanche, Morph, Banxa, and Blockdaemon.

The summit's Diamond Sponsors were Aurelion and Plume Network; Gold Sponsors were Solana Foundation and Alibaba Cloud; and Silver Sponsors were TF International, 3World Global, Interlace, Solowin, Robo.ai, ANT.FUN, V-Sing, and Figment.

About Finternet

Finternet is more than a vision — it is the unfolding architecture of tomorrow's finance. At Finternet 2025 - Asia Digital Finance Summit, ideas converge into strategies and visions are forged into actionable solutions. From Hong Kong, this dialogue extends to the world, bridging Web2 and Web3 to foster widespread prosperity. Through the synergy of capital, technology, regulatory guidance, and institutional collaboration, we unite the world's pioneers. Together, our mission is not simply to digitize and tokenize finance, but to catalyze its fundamental transformation — forging the very Finternet that will power tomorrow's real economy.

