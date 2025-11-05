LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, announced that it will participate in the AAPEX 2025 exhibition in Las Vegas, USA, from November 4 to 6, marking the company's first joint exhibition with Hankook & Company Group affiliates.

AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo) is recognized as North America's leading automotive aftermarket exhibition and the largest industry event in the Western Hemisphere. Through this platform, Hanon Systems aims to showcase its latest advancements in thermal management solutions, reinforcing its position as a global leader in automotive innovation that supports both OEMs and the aftermarket. Participation with Hankook & Company group affiliates also serves to strengthen brand awareness and foster strategic partnerships across North and Latin American markets.

Hanon Systems Vice Chairman and CEO Soo-Il Lee will attend the exhibition in person to meet with global customers and partners, discussing opportunities for future collaboration. Building on these engagements, the company plans to develop tailored solutions aligned with customer needs to expand global business partnerships.

The Hanon Systems exhibition area will feature six themed zones: HVAC systems, compressors, coolant and refrigerant modules, heat exchangers, electronic & fluid pressure products, and PACE award-winning technologies.

At the booth entrance, a vehicle mock-up will demonstrate the Group's comprehensive integrated solutions, incorporating Hanon Systems' 4th-generation heat pump system, Hankook Tire's iON evo formula E edition, and Hankook & Company's ES Division AGM battery.

Hanon Systems' 4th-generation heat pump system, first applied to the Kia EV3, is the world's first to feature a parallel heat-source recovery structure that simultaneously utilizes ambient air and waste heat from the motor and battery. This innovation design enhances cabin comfort and battery thermal efficiency, contributing to extended driving range for electric vehicles (EVs). An advanced controller further optimizes performance by integrating hardware and software to efficiently manage the vehicle's thermal system.

The booth will also showcase a range of eco-friendly EV components utilizing natural refrigerants, including Hanon Systems' R744-based electric compressor and R290-based refrigerant modules. The R744 electric compressor, supplied to the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, achieved a major production milestone of one million units in September 2025.

In the PACE Award zone, visitors can see the company's award-winning visible-light LED photocatalyst HVAC technology, designed to enhance in-vehicle air quality through advanced sterilization and deodorization. This innovative delivers 98.5% sterilization and 97.5% deodorization efficiency, while generating zero electromagnetic interference and offering semi-permanent durability compared with conventional ionizers.

Vice Chairman and CEO Soo-Il Lee stated, "Although APPEX traditionally focuses on the aftermarket, it is recognized as a meeting point for innovation and collaboration across the entire mobility industry. Through this exhibition, we will highlight the technologies that shape the future of sustainable mobility and demonstrate the strength of Hankook & Company Group synergy."

All visitors are invited to experience the latest technologies and integrated mobility solutions at both A30021, level 2, Venetian Expo during APPEX 2025.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

