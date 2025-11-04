Refinder AI Agent Brings End-to-End Task Automation to Slack and Google Chat

New AI Agent enables teams to manage tasks, projects, and internal data seamlessly from a single conversational interface.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkfree, a provider of web-based productivity and AI solutions, today announced the launch of the AI Agent for its enterprise AI platform, Refinder. The new AI Agent connects multiple business applications and automates workflows through natural language commands within popular collaboration tools such as Slack and Google Chat.

With Refinder, organizations can streamline team workflows and maximize the value of their connected apps and internal data. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, Refinder seamlessly integrates with popular SaaS tools including Jira, Notion, and Google Workspace. Users can now perform complex tasks from a single conversational interface without switching between multiple applications.

For example, when a user types "Schedule a meeting with the marketing team" in Google Chat, the Refinder AI Agent checks everyone's Google Calendar, proposes the best time, creates the event, and sends invitations. In addition to scheduling, it can summarize Jira projects, track issues, update Notion pages, and handle other routine processes through natural language commands.

While many AI agents focus solely on individual productivity, Refinder is built to serve both individuals and teams. Users can create personal agents to manage tasks or automate daily workflows and teams can deploy agents in shared Slack channels or Google Chat spaces to standardize processes, streamline collaboration, and automate project-specific scenarios collectively.

"Most AI agents today focus on personal productivity. Refinder takes a broader approach. It's a collaborative AI platform designed for both individuals and teams," said Deekay Kim, CEO of Thinkfree. "By integrating with tools like Slack and Google Chat, Refinder enables users to move seamlessly from discovering information to taking action, all within one platform."

Refinder also employs workspace-level Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to ensure secure data access and controlled execution of tasks. With the AI Agent, the platform now delivers a complete workflow from enterprise search to execution, redefining how teams interact with their data and applications.

Thinkfree plans to evolve Refinder into a comprehensive AI platform that bridges knowledge management, back-office automation, and intelligent search, helping enterprises build a unified, AI-driven digital workplace.

Refinder offers a free plan, making it easy for anyone to get started and explore its capabilities.

About Thinkfree

Thinkfree is a global software company specializing in document productivity and AI solutions. Building on its leadership in online office technology, Thinkfree develops secure and scalable platforms for modern workplaces, continuously advancing intelligent collaboration tools and AI agents. Its solutions are trusted by enterprises and public institutions worldwide.

More information about Thinkfree: https://thinkfree.com/

About Refinder AI: https://refinder.ai/

