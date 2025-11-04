AUTOMEX DEBUTS IN PENANG, DRIVING MALAYSIA’S INDUSTRY 5.0 TRANSFORMATION

Malaysia's leading automation and smart manufacturing exhibition unites 200+ global brands, featuring advanced robotics, automation, and smart factory innovations in the northern industrial hub.

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's leading automation and smart manufacturing exhibition, AUTOMEX, made its highly anticipated debut in Penang today, marking a transformative milestone in its 14-year legacy of driving the nation's industrial evolution.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, AUTOMEX Penang 2025 is running from 4–6 November at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre. The event was inaugurated by YB En Jagdeep Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang, Dato' Seri Wong Siew Hai, President of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), and Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, ushering in a premier platform for innovation, collaboration, and the future of manufacturing technology.

Spanning 5,500 square meters, AUTOMEX Penang features more than 200 leading brands and companies showcasing the latest in robotics, industrial automation, and smart factory solutions, and is expected to attract over 5,000 trade visitors.

For over a decade, AUTOMEX has been held alongside METALTECH in Kuala Lumpur, establishing itself as Malaysia's definitive platform for automation innovation. Its expansion to Penang reinforces both the state's manufacturing growth and the government's vision for Industry 4.0 - and signals a step toward Industry 5.0, where human creativity and technology work hand-in-hand.

"By bringing AUTOMEX to Penang, we're not just expanding our footprint; we're reaffirming our commitment to Malaysia's manufacturing ecosystem," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia. "Penang is where innovation happens. From automation design and semiconductor production to smart manufacturing systems, this state embodies what AUTOMEX stands for: progress, partnership, and possibility."

A key highlight of AUTOMEX Penang 2025 is its strategic collaboration with the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), elevating the event into a multi-dimensional platform for collaboration and innovation. MSIA, in partnership with Informa Markets, is organising the Silicon Malaysia Conference 2025 concurrently within the event, bringing together global leaders and innovators in the semiconductor and automation sectors to explore new frontiers in manufacturing technology.

"This collaboration bridges two of Malaysia's most dynamic industries – automation and semiconductors," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh. "By aligning these strengths, we're creating opportunities for innovation and growth that will drive Malaysia's competitiveness well into the future."

"Our theme for the Silicon Malaysia Conference 2025 , 'Made by Malaysia', reflects our ambition to lead, not only in what we manufacture, but in what we can design, develop, and imagine," added Dato' Seri Wong Siew Hai, President of MSIA.

AUTOMEX Penang 2025 supports the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), which aim to transform Malaysia into a global hub for high-value, high-technology industries. These initiatives align closely with Penang2030, the state's plan to become a Family-Focused, Green, and Smart State that Inspires the Nation.

Recognised as the Silicon Valley of the East, Penang contributes nearly 30% of Malaysia's electrical and electronics (E&E) exports and hosts over 350 multinational corporations alongside thousands of SMEs. This robust industrial ecosystem - backed by strong policies and skilled talent - makes the state the natural choice for AUTOMEX's expansion.

In 2024 alone, Penang attracted over RM30 billion in approved manufacturing investments, with global automation leaders such as M.A.i, KUKA Robotics, and HP Inc. continuing to invest and expand.

AUTOMEX Penang arrives at a pivotal moment in global manufacturing transformation. The global industrial automation market, valued at USD 178 billion in 2023, is projected to nearly double by 2031, signalling an unprecedented wave of technological adoption and industrial transformation.

At the heart of this evolution, AUTOMEX Penang connects people, ideas, and technologies - serving as a platform where local SMEs meet global technology providers and Malaysia's manufacturing story continues to advance through shared expertise and innovation.

"Automation is not about replacing people - it is about empowering them," said YB En Jagdeep Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang. "It allows our workers to focus on creativity, design, and innovation - the very qualities that make Penang what it is today."

In line with this vision, the Penang State Government has invested in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), upskilling programmes, and smart city infrastructure, preparing 150,000 Malaysians by 2030 for high-value roles in design, advanced packaging, and smart manufacturing. Green and sustainable development is a key priority, with initiatives including Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2, green-tech zones, and resilient water, energy, and digital infrastructure.

"Penang is not only ready for Industry 4.0 - we are shaping the future of Industry 5.0," emphasised YB En Jagdeep Singh Deo. "What truly makes Malaysia and Penang stand out is collaboration. No one succeeds alone. The partnership between government, industry, and academia is what drives real change."

Since its inception, AUTOMEX has evolved from a trade show into a strategic industry institution, where breakthroughs in robotics, AI, IoT, and smart manufacturing are showcased, and partnerships are forged. By connecting technology providers with local SMEs, multinational corporations, and talent, the exhibition accelerates Malaysia's transformation into a high-tech, high-trust, human-centric manufacturing nation.

As productivity gains multiply and new opportunities emerge, AUTOMEX Penang is set to become a signature annual event for Malaysia's automation community – a hub where technology meets talent, and where Penang continues to lead the nation's manufacturing excellence.

"When history looks back at this decade, let it say that Malaysia dared to lead - not because we were the biggest or oldest, but because we were the boldest," said Dato' Seri Wong Siew Hai.

The exhibition addresses the complete spectrum of attendee needs – from C-suite executives charting digital transformation strategies to engineers seeking specific technical solutions, procurement professionals evaluating supplier partnerships, students exploring robotics careers, and policymakers shaping Malaysia's industrial future.

AUTOMEX Penang 2025 runs from 4–6 November 2025 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre. For more information or to register, please visit www.automex.com.my.

Notes to Editors:

About AUTOMEX Penang

AUTOMEX Penang is Malaysia's premier exhibition for automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing. Building on a 14-year co-location with METALTECH in Kuala Lumpur, the event expands into Penang – Malaysia's "Silicon Valley of the East" and a global hub for semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The exhibition showcases the latest innovations in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and sustainable manufacturing solutions - connecting global technology providers with multinational corporations and SMEs. By attending, industry professionals gain access to cutting-edge solutions, strategic partnerships, and insights from thought leaders. AUTOMEX Penang empowers manufacturers, engineers, and decision-makers to accelerate digital transformation, enhance competitiveness, and capture growth opportunities across the global Industry 4.0 value chain.