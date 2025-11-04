Gateway Gulf 2025 Secures Over USD 17 billion in Announcements, Partnerships and Deals

Cementing Bahrain's standing as a regional investment powerhouse building on last year's momentum

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of Gateway Gulf 2025, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), concluded on a high note with landmark partnerships and agreements valued at over USD 17 billion, stemming from more than 60 deals and announcements made over the two-day flagship investment forum.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay, between 2-3 November, the forum hosted over 200 ministers and global business leaders under the theme 'Rethinking Global Investment for New Trade Dynamics.' Delegates explored the vast investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf, as Bahrain continues to drive innovation and foster a digital-first, knowledge-based economy.

H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, inaugurated the event, while H.E Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, delivered welcome remarks, reiterating the island nation's role as a 'hub of innovation and opportunity,' and a 'bridge between East and West,' noting that the Kingdom is confidently stepping into 'the age of intelligence.'

Across the two days, the Four Seasons buzzed with activity as global speakers, delegates, as well as local and international journalists engaged in dialogue spanning global trade tariffs, cross-border investment, digital transformation, and the renewable energy transition.

A number of monumental deals were signed at the Forum, showcasing the event's status as a leading platform for investment. The agreements directly support in driving investment into Bahrain's five non-oil priority sectors: Financial Services, ICT, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Tourism, supporting the Kingdom's long-term development goals.

Also highlighted at the Forum was the Golden License initiative, which saw four strategic projects awarded Golden License status:

Additionally, previously awarded projects like National Bank of Kuwait, announced the groundbreaking of its first international headquarters in the Kingdom, while Bahrain Titanium announced the commencing of construction of their titanium production facility.

Other key announcements made across the two days included:

Reaffirming the shared vision of Gulf member states to enhance trade corridors, develop future-industries, invest in advanced technology, and raise non-oil GDP contribution, Gateway Gulf serves as a crucial platform to showcase Bahrain as an agile, business-friendly gateway to the wider region, while bringing together key decision makers and global leaders from around the world. The success of this year's forum and consistent annual participation of attendees indicates Bahrain's growing international appeal and firmly solidifies the Kingdom's position on the global stage.