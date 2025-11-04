HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) commemorated its 20th anniversary in Vietnam with a series of celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, under the theme "Better Together". Nearly 400 guests, including government officials, business leaders, and industry partners, attended the events, underscoring CUB's deep-rooted commitment to Vietnam.

Since entering the market in 2005 with its first branch in Chu Lai, Quang Nam Province, CUB has steadily expanded its footprint. In 2022, CUB relocated its main branch to Ho Chi Minh City and rebranded it as CUBHCM, signaling a strategic shift toward deeper market integration. The renovation of the Quang Nam Representative Office in 2024 and the Hanoi Representative Office in 2025 further underscore CUB's commitment to its long-term dedication to the Vietnamese market.

Reflecting on CUB's two-decade journey in Vietnam, Andrew Kuo, Chairman of Cathay United Bank stated: "CUB is proud to have grown alongside Vietnam's dynamic economy over the past 20 years. From day one, our mission has been clear—to support Vietnam's development, connect opportunities, and deliver innovative financial solutions that build lasting relationships."

He added, "As Vietnam continues its economic transformation, we are investing in digitalization to offer safer and more convenient services. This year's capital injection into our Ho Chi Minh City Branch reflects our long-term commitment and confidence in the market. We will continue to regard Vietnam as our second home, and to drive CUB toward its vision of becoming a leading regional bank."

Over the past three years, CUBHCM has delivered impressive double-digit growth in both revenue and profit, underscoring its solid performance and strategic focus in Vietnam. By 2025, it had partnered with over 300 Vietnamese and Taiwanese enterprises and participated in more than 100 syndicated loan projects, including nearly 20 as lead arranger—solidifying its position among Vietnam's top foreign banks. CUBHCM serves as a gateway for regional expansion, offering syndicated loans, trade finance, and advisory services. In sustainable finance, CUB was among the first to adopt the Equator Principles and launched its Green Loan program to support LEED-certified and environmentally responsible projects.

Mrs. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup attended the gala dinner to personally congratulate CUB on its milestone, recognizing the bank as a strategic and trustworthy financial partner over their seven-year collaboration. She praised CUB's expertise in complex syndicated loans, its long-term investment mindset, strong regional network, and commitment to sustainable partnerships.

In 2024, CUBHCM launched the "CUB Vietnam App", marking a breakthrough in consumer lending. By October 2025, the app had reached 640,000 users and 5 million downloads, making CUBHCM the first Taiwanese-invested bank in Vietnam to offer a fully digital end-to-end lending platform. The app earned four international awards, setting a new benchmark in digital banking.

CUBHCM was named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025, reflecting its commitment to employee well-being and career development. With nearly 200 staff—80% of whom are Vietnamese—and a tech team of 40 IT and data specialists, CUB is poised to grow its workforce by over 25% in 2026, further enhancing its local operational capacity.

CUB also continues its Elevated Tree Program, now in its 17th year, having provided nearly NT$15 million (VND 13 billion) in scholarships to over 22,000 underprivileged students. CUB believes that investing in education is the most meaningful way to give back to the community.

Cathay Financial Holdings has been deeply rooted in Taiwan for more than 60 years and continues to expand its presence across Asia, now operating 969 branches throughout the region with over USD 400 billion in assets under management. Its subsidiary, Cathay United Bank (CUB), as it enters its third decade in Vietnam, Cathay United Bank remains dedicated to deepening its local presence, enhancing regional connectivity, and leveraging the full strength of Cathay Financial Holdings to deliver integrated financial solutions. With a forward-looking vision, the bank continues to advance toward becoming "Asia's Leading Regional Bank".